Christian Nodal Rocks a Regional Urban Medley at 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano

Christian Nodal on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 21, 2021.

Christian Nodal might not be considered a reggaeton or trap artist, but he surely surprised fans at the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano with his regional urban medley Thursday night (June 23).

The now green-haired Nodal, who recently announced his Forajido U.S. Tour, took center stage at El Coliseo to perform his Gera MX-assisted Billboard Hot 100 hit “Botella Tras Botella,” before being joined onstage by up-and-coming 15-year-old singer VF7 for their collaboration of “Pensar en Ti,” a heartfelt corrido tumbado.

Nodal, who’s also set to perform “Pa’ Olvidarme de Ella” with Piso 21 at the ceremony, won top artist regional Mexican urban earlier in the broadcast and has a nomination for top song regional Mexican urban for “Botella Tras Botella.”

In March, Nodal earned his highest debut on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart as a solo act with “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos.” Earlier this month, he scored his fourth straight top 10 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart with his six-track EP Forajido debuting at No. 6. This week, Maná’s “Te Lloré Un Río” with Nodal made top 10 on the Latin Airplay chart, returning the Mexican rock group to the chart’s upper tier for the first time in over five years.

The third edition of Premios Tu Musica Urbano, hosted by Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera, and Carmen Villalobos, is going down at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and broadcasting live for the first time on Telemundo, awarding artists in 34 categories.