Premios Tu Musica Urbano Awards 2023: All Performers & How to Watch

A wave of Latin acts has arrived in Puerto Rico for the 2023 Premios Tu Música Urbano awards set to take place Thursday (June 15) at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

The fan-voted awards ceremony — which recognizes top urban artists as well as artists from other genres, such as tropical, pop and Regional Mexican who have experimented with the urban realm — is led by top nominee Rauw Alejandro with 12 nods. He’s followed by Feid with 11 and Bad Bunny with 10. Both Rauw and Bad Bunny are nominated for the coveted artist of the year, while all three are up for song of the year and album of the year.

“We celebrate four years of Tu Música Urbano Awards at the most important moment of urban music with the expression of diversity, fusion, and sustained growth of the genre,” event producer Soraya Sánchez of Sora and Company1 said in a press statement. “During the days of celebration beginning on June 13 with the conferences from the Coca-Cola Music Hall until culminating on Thursday, June 15, the island will receive the visit of artists, journalists, and relevant figures of the urban music industry from all over the world. We feel very pleased to give Puerto Rico that visibility as the cradle of the urban genre.”

Below, see the list of more than 20 performers confirmed to take center stage and how you can tune in to watch the 2023 Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards:

HOW TO WATCH

The awards show will be preceded by an hourlong red-carpet live broadcast, co-hosted by Gil López, Madison Anderson and Rodner Figueroa, that will air at 7 p.m. ET on Telemundo PR, Telemundo Internacional, DirecTV USA and Canela TV simultaneously. The awards show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

PERFORMERS

Alejo

Alvarito Díaz

Anuel

Arcángel

Brray

Bryant Mayer

DJ Luian

Eix

El Alfa

Elena Rose

Eslabon Armando

Farruko

Jay Wheeler

Luis Vázquez

Lyanno

Nio Garcia

Pao Pao

Polima Westcoast

Rafa Pabón

Redimi2

Ryan Castro

Tiago PZK

Vico C

Yng Lvcas

Yandel

Zhamira Zambrano