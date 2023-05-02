Rauw Alejandro Leads 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano Awards Nominations: Complete List

Premios Tu Música Urbano, set to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, announced its 2023 nominees on Tuesday (May 2).
Rauw Alejandro leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Feid with 11 and Bad Bunny with 10. Alejandro and El Conejo Malo are nominated for the coveted artist of the year; while all three are up for song of the year and album of the year, respectively. Other top nominees include Wisin & Yandel, Young Miko, Ángel Dior, Farruko, Indiomar, Jay Wheeler, Ozuna, and Quevedo.
The awards show will not only recognize top urban artists but also artists from other genres—such as tropical, pop and Regional Mexican—who have experimented with the urban realm, across 32 categories.
The 4th annual Premio Tu Música Urbano will air on June 15 on Telemundo PR, as well as on Telemundo Internacional and YouTube. Fans can vote for their favorite artists on www.premiostumusicaurbano.com.
See the complete list of nominees below:
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Rauw Alejandro
- Karol G
- Ozuna
- Rosalía
Top Artist — Male
- Jhayco
- Anuel AA
- Feid
- Yandel
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Arcángel
- Farruko
Top Artist — Female
- Anitta
- Becky G
- María Becerra
- Nicki Nicole
- Tini
- Natti Natasha
- Cazzu
Top Artist — Duo or Group
- Jowell & Randy
- Wisin & Yandel
- Piso 21
- Zion & Lennox
- Alexis y Fido
- CNCO
- Mau y Ricky
Top New Artist — Male
- Omar Courtz
- Alejo
- Polimá Westcoast
- Hozwal
- Chris Lebrón
- Cris Mj
- Chris Palace
- Yng Lvcas
- Jossef
- Brray
Top New Artist — Female
- Paopao
- Villano Antillano
- Itzza Primera
- Ingratax
- Snow Tha Product
- Catalyna
- Nesi
- Elena Rose
Top Rising Star — Male
- Duki
- Ryan Castro
- Tiago PZK
- Eladio Carrión
- Lyanno
- Álvaro Díaz
- Kevin Roldán
- Quevedo
Top Rising Star — Female
- Bad Gyal
- Emilia
- Young Miko
- Tokischa
Top Social Artist
- Rauw Alejandro
- Feid
- Mau y Ricky
- Manuel Turizo
- Rosalía
- Jay Wheeler
- Tini
Song of the Year
- “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo
- “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid
- “Lokera” – Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, Brray
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Despechá” – Rosalía
- “La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
- “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
Song of the Year — Duo or Group
- “Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo
- “Si Te Pillo” – Jowell & Randy, Wisin & Yandel
- “Berlín” – Zion & Lennox, María Becerra
- “Besos Moja2” – Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía
- “Plutón” – CNCO, Kenia Os
- “Miami” – Mau y Ricky
Remix of the Year
- “Loco por Perrearte Remix” – De La Ghetto, Rauw Alejandro
- “Marisola Remix” – Cris MJ, Duki, Nicki Nicole, Standly, Stars Music Chile
- “La Bebe Remix” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma
- “Ultra Solo Remix” – Polimá Westcoast, Feid, Pailita, Paloma Mami, De La Ghetto
- “Desde Mis Ojos Remix” – Chris Lebrón, Sech, Jay Wheeler
- “Si La Calle Llama Remix” – Eladio Carrión, Myke Towers
- “Después de las 12 Remix” – Ovi, Kim Loaiza, Grupo Firme, Pailita
Collaboration of the Year
- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid
- “Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta
- “La Jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny
- “ La Inocente” – Mora, Feid
- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
- “La Corriente” – Bad Bunny, Tony Dize
- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna ,Feid
- “En La De Ella” – Jhayco, Feid, Sech
- “Party” – Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
Top Artist — Pop Urban
- Jay Wheeler
- Manuel Turizo
- Rosalía
- Pedro Capó
- Tini
- Becky G
- Danny Ocean
- Shakira
Top Artist — Tropical Urban
- Rafa Pabón
- Gente de Zona
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Pirulo y la Tribu
Top Artist — Dembow
- Kiko el Crazy
- Rochy RD
- Tokischa
- Chimbala
- Ángel Dior
Top Artist — Trap
- Anuel AA
- Eladio Carrión
- Bryant Myers
- Hozwal
- Young Miko
- Yovngchimi
- Duki
- Dei V
Top Artist — Regional Urban
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Santa Fe Klan
- Junior H
- Eslabón Armado
- Fuerza Regida
Top Artist — Christian/Spiritual
- Funky
- Alex Zurdo
- Redimi2
- Gabriel EMC
- Farruko
- Indiomar
- Onell Díaz
Top Song — Pop Urban
- “Te Felicito” – Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
- “X Si Volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos
- “Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
- “Playa del Inglés” – Quevedo, Myke Towers
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap , Shakira
- “LLYLM” – Rosalía
- “Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy On The Drums
- “La Triple T” – Tini
- “Traductor” – Tiago PZK, Myke Towers
Top Song — Tropical Urban
- “Si Te Preguntan…” – Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler
- “La Fórmula” – Maluma , Marc Anthony
- “Agüita de Coco” – Rafa Pabón
- “Desnúdate” – Zion & Lennox
- “Arranca” – Becky G, Omega
- “Lotería” – Luis Vázquez, Rafa Pabón
- “Baila Bien” – Vf7, Nio García
Top Song — Dembow
- “Feliz” – Chimbala
- “Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny
- “Gogo Dance” – El Alfa, Chael Produciendo
- “Delincuente” – Tokischa , Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow
- “Piropi” – Ángel Dior
- “Tamo en Nota” – Rauw Alejandro, Ángel Dior
- “Chukiteo” – Kiko el Crazy, Ñengo Flow
- “Ojos Ferrari” – Karol G, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior
- “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” – Natti Natasha
Top Song — Trap
- “Diamantes En Mis Dientes” – Anuel AA, Yovngchimi
- “JS4E” – Arcángel Mbappe – Eladio Carrión
- “El Nene” – Anuel AA , Foreign Teck
- “Lisa” – Young Miko
- “Givenchy” – Duki
- “Coco Chanel” – Eladio Carrión , Bad Bunny
- “Big Booty” – Hozwal, Young Miko , Lil Geniuz
Top Song — Christian/Spiritual
- “Nubes” – Indiomar, Blanca
- “100 x 35” – Redimi2, Alex Zurdo, Christian Ponce, Gabriel EMC, Borrero, Joeky Santana
- “Sigo Aquí” – Gabriel EMC, Redimi2
- “Nazareno” – Farruko
- “Tuyo Remix” – Omy Alka, Indiomar, Musiko
- “A Ciegas RMX” – Indiomar, Musiko, Alex Zurdo, Funky
- “Tu Manto Remix” – Funky, Od anis BSK, Lizzy Parra
- “En La Mia Remix” – MC Albertico, Isaias Francotirador, Farruko
Album of the Year — Male Artist
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- La Última Misión – Wisin & Yandel
- OzuTochi – Ozuna
- Paraíso – Mora
- Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
- Sr. Santos – Arcángel
- LLNM2 – Anuel AA
- Resistencia – Yandel
- Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid
Album of the Year — Female Artist
- La Nena De Argentina – María Becerra
- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
- Cupido – Tini
- Versions of Me – Anitta
- Esquemas – Becky G
- Nena Trampa – Cazzu
- Motomami – Rosalía
Album of the Year — Rising Stars
- Portales – Tiago PZK
- Tú crees en mi ? – Emilia
- Temporada de Reggaetón 2 – Duki
- Sen2 Kbrn VOL.2 – Eladio Carrión
- Reggaetonea – Ryan Castro
- Donde Quiero Estar – Quevedo
- El Cambio – Lyanno
Video of the Year
- “Punto 40 Año 2077” – Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta
- “La Llevo al Cielo” – Chencho Corleone, Chris Jedi, Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow
- “TQG” – Karol G, Skakira
- “JS4E” – Arcángel
- “La Reina” – Maluma
- “Bombón” – Daddy Yankee, El Alfa, Lil Jon
- “Chorrito Pa Las Animas” – Feid
- “La Loto” – Tini, Becky G, Anitta
- “Riri” – Young Miko
Top Music Producer
- Los Legendarios
- Tainy
- Mr. NaisGai
- Ovy on the Drums
- Caleb Callloway
- Bizarrap
- MAG
- Subelo Neo
- Dimelo Ninow & Dulce Como Candy
Songwriter/Composer of the Year
- Rauw Alejandro
- Justin Quiles
- Keityn
- Jhayco
- Edgar Barrera
- MAG
- La Paciencia
- Feid
- Rios
Tour of the Year
- “World’s Hottest Tour” – Bad Bunny
- “Saturno World Tour” – Rauw Alejandro
- “$trip Love Tour” – Karol G
- “La Última Misión” – Wisin & Yandel
- “La Última Vuelta World Tour” – Daddy Yankee
- “Ozutochi World Tour” – Ozuna
- “Motomami World Tour” – Rosalía
The Best Comeback
- Maldy
- Vico C
- Tony Dize
- Baby Rasta
- Don Omar
- Ivy Queen