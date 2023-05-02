Rauw Alejandro Leads 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano Awards Nominations: Complete List

Premios Tu Música Urbano, set to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, announced its 2023 nominees on Tuesday (May 2).

Rauw Alejandro leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Feid with 11 and Bad Bunny with 10. Alejandro and El Conejo Malo are nominated for the coveted artist of the year; while all three are up for song of the year and album of the year, respectively. Other top nominees include Wisin & Yandel, Young Miko, Ángel Dior, Farruko, Indiomar, Jay Wheeler, Ozuna, and Quevedo.

The awards show will not only recognize top urban artists but also artists from other genres—such as tropical, pop and Regional Mexican—who have experimented with the urban realm, across 32 categories.

The 4th annual Premio Tu Música Urbano will air on June 15 on Telemundo PR, as well as on Telemundo Internacional and YouTube. Fans can vote for their favorite artists on www.premiostumusicaurbano.com.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Rauw Alejandro

Karol G

Ozuna

Rosalía

Top Artist — Male

Jhayco

Anuel AA

Feid

Yandel

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Arcángel

Farruko

Top Artist — Female

Anitta

Becky G

María Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tini

Natti Natasha

Cazzu

Top Artist — Duo or Group

Jowell & Randy

Wisin & Yandel

Piso 21

Zion & Lennox

Alexis y Fido

CNCO

Mau y Ricky

Top New Artist — Male

Omar Courtz

Alejo

Polimá Westcoast

Hozwal

Chris Lebrón

Cris Mj

Chris Palace

Yng Lvcas

Jossef

Brray

Top New Artist — Female

Paopao

Villano Antillano

Itzza Primera

Ingratax

Snow Tha Product

Catalyna

Nesi

Elena Rose

Top Rising Star — Male

Duki

Ryan Castro

Tiago PZK

Eladio Carrión

Lyanno

Álvaro Díaz

Kevin Roldán

Quevedo

Top Rising Star — Female

Bad Gyal

Emilia

Young Miko

Tokischa

Top Social Artist

Rauw Alejandro

Feid

Mau y Ricky

Manuel Turizo

Rosalía

Jay Wheeler

Tini

Song of the Year

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid

“Lokera” – Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, Brray

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

Song of the Year — Duo or Group

“Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo

“Si Te Pillo” – Jowell & Randy, Wisin & Yandel

“Berlín” – Zion & Lennox, María Becerra

“Besos Moja2” – Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía

“Plutón” – CNCO, Kenia Os

“Miami” – Mau y Ricky

Remix of the Year

“Loco por Perrearte Remix” – De La Ghetto, Rauw Alejandro

“Marisola Remix” – Cris MJ, Duki, Nicki Nicole, Standly, Stars Music Chile

“La Bebe Remix” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

“Ultra Solo Remix” – Polimá Westcoast, Feid, Pailita, Paloma Mami, De La Ghetto

“Desde Mis Ojos Remix” – Chris Lebrón, Sech, Jay Wheeler

“Si La Calle Llama Remix” – Eladio Carrión, Myke Towers

“Después de las 12 Remix” – Ovi, Kim Loaiza, Grupo Firme, Pailita

Collaboration of the Year

“Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

“Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta

“La Jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny

“ La Inocente” – Mora, Feid

“TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

“La Corriente” – Bad Bunny, Tony Dize

“Hey Mor” – Ozuna ,Feid

“En La De Ella” – Jhayco, Feid, Sech

“Party” – Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

Top Artist — Pop Urban

Jay Wheeler

Manuel Turizo

Rosalía

Pedro Capó

Tini

Becky G

Danny Ocean

Shakira

Top Artist — Tropical Urban

Rafa Pabón

Gente de Zona

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Pirulo y la Tribu

Top Artist — Dembow

Kiko el Crazy

Rochy RD

Tokischa

Chimbala

Ángel Dior

Top Artist — Trap

Anuel AA

Eladio Carrión

Bryant Myers

Hozwal

Young Miko

Yovngchimi

Duki

Dei V

Top Artist — Regional Urban

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Santa Fe Klan

Junior H

Eslabón Armado

Fuerza Regida

Top Artist — Christian/Spiritual

Funky

Alex Zurdo

Redimi2

Gabriel EMC

Farruko

Indiomar

Onell Díaz

Top Song — Pop Urban

“Te Felicito” – Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

“X Si Volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos

“Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

“Playa del Inglés” – Quevedo, Myke Towers

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap , Shakira

“LLYLM” – Rosalía

“Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy On The Drums

“La Triple T” – Tini

“Traductor” – Tiago PZK, Myke Towers

Top Song — Tropical Urban

“Si Te Preguntan…” – Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler

“La Fórmula” – Maluma , Marc Anthony

“Agüita de Coco” – Rafa Pabón

“Desnúdate” – Zion & Lennox

“Arranca” – Becky G, Omega

“Lotería” – Luis Vázquez, Rafa Pabón

“Baila Bien” – Vf7, Nio García

Top Song — Dembow

“Feliz” – Chimbala

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

“Gogo Dance” – El Alfa, Chael Produciendo

“Delincuente” – Tokischa , Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow

“Piropi” – Ángel Dior

“Tamo en Nota” – Rauw Alejandro, Ángel Dior

“Chukiteo” – Kiko el Crazy, Ñengo Flow

“Ojos Ferrari” – Karol G, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior

“To’ Esto Es Tuyo” – Natti Natasha

Top Song — Trap

“Diamantes En Mis Dientes” – Anuel AA, Yovngchimi

“JS4E” – Arcángel Mbappe – Eladio Carrión

“El Nene” – Anuel AA , Foreign Teck

“Lisa” – Young Miko

“Givenchy” – Duki

“Coco Chanel” – Eladio Carrión , Bad Bunny

“Big Booty” – Hozwal, Young Miko , Lil Geniuz

Top Song — Christian/Spiritual

“Nubes” – Indiomar, Blanca

“100 x 35” – Redimi2, Alex Zurdo, Christian Ponce, Gabriel EMC, Borrero, Joeky Santana

“Sigo Aquí” – Gabriel EMC, Redimi2

“Nazareno” – Farruko

“Tuyo Remix” – Omy Alka, Indiomar, Musiko

“A Ciegas RMX” – Indiomar, Musiko, Alex Zurdo, Funky

“Tu Manto Remix” – Funky, Od anis BSK, Lizzy Parra

“En La Mia Remix” – MC Albertico, Isaias Francotirador, Farruko

Album of the Year — Male Artist

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

La Última Misión – Wisin & Yandel

OzuTochi – Ozuna

Paraíso – Mora

Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Sr. Santos – Arcángel

LLNM2 – Anuel AA

Resistencia – Yandel

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid

Album of the Year — Female Artist

La Nena De Argentina – María Becerra

Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Cupido – Tini

Versions of Me – Anitta

Esquemas – Becky G

Nena Trampa – Cazzu

Motomami – Rosalía

Album of the Year — Rising Stars

Portales – Tiago PZK

Tú crees en mi ? – Emilia

Temporada de Reggaetón 2 – Duki

Sen2 Kbrn VOL.2 – Eladio Carrión

Reggaetonea – Ryan Castro

Donde Quiero Estar – Quevedo

El Cambio – Lyanno

Video of the Year

“Punto 40 Año 2077” – Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta

“La Llevo al Cielo” – Chencho Corleone, Chris Jedi, Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow

“TQG” – Karol G, Skakira

“JS4E” – Arcángel

“La Reina” – Maluma

“Bombón” – Daddy Yankee, El Alfa, Lil Jon

“Chorrito Pa Las Animas” – Feid

“La Loto” – Tini, Becky G, Anitta

“Riri” – Young Miko

Top Music Producer

Los Legendarios

Tainy

Mr. NaisGai

Ovy on the Drums

Caleb Callloway

Bizarrap

MAG

Subelo Neo

Dimelo Ninow & Dulce Como Candy

Songwriter/Composer of the Year

Rauw Alejandro

Justin Quiles

Keityn

Jhayco

Edgar Barrera

MAG

La Paciencia

Feid

Rios

Tour of the Year

“World’s Hottest Tour” – Bad Bunny

“Saturno World Tour” – Rauw Alejandro

“$trip Love Tour” – Karol G

“La Última Misión” – Wisin & Yandel

“La Última Vuelta World Tour” – Daddy Yankee

“Ozutochi World Tour” – Ozuna

“Motomami World Tour” – Rosalía

The Best Comeback