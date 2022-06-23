Karol G Wins Big at 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: Complete Winners List

Karol G photographed on March 2, 2022 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif.

Honoring the “growing urban movement that is dominating around the world,” a wave of artists such as Lunay, Nio Garcia, Maria Becerra and Miky Woodz came together for the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano on Thursday (June 23).

The ceremony’s third edition, which took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and was broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo, awarded artists in 34 categories, including the special premio de la dedicación to Farruko and premio de contribución to Victor Manuelle.

Though Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and J Balvin led the nominations, with 12, 11, and 10 nods respectively, it was Karol G who was the night’s big winner, sweeping nine awards, including artist of the year, top social artist, tour of the year, and collaboration of the year with the Becky G-assisted “Mamiii.”

Daddy Yankee’s Legendaddy, Feid’s Intershibuya La Mafia, and Karol’s KG0516 were all named album of the year in their respective categories. Other notable winners included Bad Bunny as composer of the year, J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Qué Más Pues?” as song of the year, and Bizarrap as top music producer.

Here are all the winners of the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano awards, as voted by fans.

Artist of the year

Karol G

Top artist – male

Daddy Yankee

Top artist – female

Becky G

Top artist – duo or group

CNCO

Top new artist – male

Lit Killah

Top new artist – female

Kim Loaiza

Top rising star – male

Feid

Top rising star – female

María Becerra

Top social artist

Karol G

Song of the year

“Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin, María Becerra

Song of the year – duo or group

“Toa La Noche” – CNCO

Remix of the year

“Poblado Remix” – J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam Ft. Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

Collaboration of the year

“Mamiii” – Becky G, Karol G

Top Latin crossover song

“Don’t Be Shy” – Tiësto, Karol G

Top artist – pop urban

Anitta

Top artist – tropical urban

Aventura

Top artist – regional Mexican urban

Christian Nodal

Top artist – dembow

El Alfa

Top artist – trap

Myke Towers

Top artist – Christian/spiritual

Alex Zurdo

Top Song – pop urban

“X Última Vez” – Daddy Yankee X Bad Bunny

Top Song – tropical urban

“Fulanito” – Becky G, El Alfa

Top Song – regional Mexican urban

“Botella Tras Botella” – Christian Nodal & Gera Mx

Top Song – dembow

“La Mamá De La Mamá” – El Alfa, Cj, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom

Top Song – trap

“No Te Deseo El Mal” – Eladio Carrión, Karol G

Top Song – Christian/spiritual

“Gracias Remix” – Pedro Capó, Farruko

Album of the year – male artist

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Album of the year – female artist

KG0516 – Karol G

Album of the year – new artist

Inter Shibuya – La Mafia – Feid

Video of the year

“El Makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq

Video of the year – new artist

“Entre Nosotros Remix” – Tiago Pzk, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole

Top music producer

Bizarrap

Composer of the year

Bad Bunny

Concert/tour of the year

Bichota Tour – Karol G

Dedication special award

Farruko

Contribution special award

Victor Manuelle