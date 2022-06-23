×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Karol G Wins Big at 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: Complete Winners List

The awards broadcasted live for the first time on Telemundo from Puerto Rico.

Karol G
Karol G photographed on March 2, 2022 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. Sami Drasin

Honoring the “growing urban movement that is dominating around the world,” a wave of artists such as Lunay, Nio Garcia, Maria Becerra and Miky Woodz came together for the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano on Thursday (June 23).

The ceremony’s third edition, which took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and was broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo, awarded artists in 34 categories, including the special premio de la dedicación to Farruko and premio de contribución to Victor Manuelle.

Related

Maria Becerra

2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: Photos From the Red Carpet

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Christian Nodal

See latest videos, charts and news

Though Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and J Balvin led the nominations, with 12, 11, and 10 nods respectively, it was Karol G who was the night’s big winner, sweeping nine awards, including artist of the year, top social artist, tour of the year, and collaboration of the year with the Becky G-assisted “Mamiii.”

Daddy Yankee’s Legendaddy, Feid’s Intershibuya La Mafia, and Karol’s KG0516 were all named album of the year in their respective categories. Other notable winners included Bad Bunny as composer of the year, J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Qué Más Pues?” as song of the year, and Bizarrap as top music producer.

Here are all the winners of the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano awards, as voted by fans.

Artist of the year
Karol G

Top artist – male
Daddy Yankee

Top artist – female
Becky G

Top artist – duo or group
CNCO

Top new artist – male
Lit Killah

Top new artist – female
Kim Loaiza

Top rising star – male
Feid

Top rising star – female
María Becerra

Top social artist
Karol G

Song of the year
“Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin, María Becerra

Song of the year – duo or group
“Toa La Noche” – CNCO

Remix of the year
“Poblado Remix” – J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam Ft. Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

Collaboration of the year
“Mamiii” – Becky G, Karol G

Top Latin crossover song
“Don’t Be Shy” – Tiësto, Karol G

Top artist – pop urban
Anitta

Top artist – tropical urban
Aventura

Top artist – regional Mexican urban
Christian Nodal

Top artist – dembow
El Alfa

Top artist – trap
Myke Towers

Top artist – Christian/spiritual
Alex Zurdo

Top Song – pop urban
“X Última Vez” – Daddy Yankee X Bad Bunny

Top Song – tropical urban
“Fulanito” – Becky G, El Alfa

Top Song – regional Mexican urban
“Botella Tras Botella” – Christian Nodal & Gera Mx

Top Song – dembow
“La Mamá De La Mamá” – El Alfa, Cj, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom

Top Song – trap
“No Te Deseo El Mal” – Eladio Carrión, Karol G

Top Song – Christian/spiritual
“Gracias Remix” – Pedro Capó, Farruko

Album of the year – male artist
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Album of the year – female artist
KG0516 – Karol G

Album of the year – new artist
Inter Shibuya – La Mafia – Feid

Video of the year
“El Makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq

Video of the year – new artist
“Entre Nosotros Remix” – Tiago Pzk, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole

Top music producer
Bizarrap

Composer of the year
Bad Bunny

Concert/tour of the year
Bichota Tour – Karol G

Dedication special award
Farruko

Contribution special award
Victor Manuelle

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad