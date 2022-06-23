Karol G Wins Big at 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: Complete Winners List

Honoring the “growing urban movement that is dominating around the world,” a wave of artists such as Lunay, Nio Garcia, Maria Becerra and Miky Woodz came together for the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano on Thursday (June 23).
The ceremony’s third edition, which took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and was broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo, awarded artists in 34 categories, including the special premio de la dedicación to Farruko and premio de contribución to Victor Manuelle.
Though Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and J Balvin led the nominations, with 12, 11, and 10 nods respectively, it was Karol G who was the night’s big winner, sweeping nine awards, including artist of the year, top social artist, tour of the year, and collaboration of the year with the Becky G-assisted “Mamiii.”
Daddy Yankee’s Legendaddy, Feid’s Intershibuya La Mafia, and Karol’s KG0516 were all named album of the year in their respective categories. Other notable winners included Bad Bunny as composer of the year, J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Qué Más Pues?” as song of the year, and Bizarrap as top music producer.
Here are all the winners of the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano awards, as voted by fans.
Artist of the year
Karol G
Top artist – male
Daddy Yankee
Top artist – female
Becky G
Top artist – duo or group
CNCO
Top new artist – male
Lit Killah
Top new artist – female
Kim Loaiza
Top rising star – male
Feid
Top rising star – female
María Becerra
Top social artist
Karol G
Song of the year
“Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin, María Becerra
Song of the year – duo or group
“Toa La Noche” – CNCO
Remix of the year
“Poblado Remix” – J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam Ft. Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
Collaboration of the year
“Mamiii” – Becky G, Karol G
Top Latin crossover song
“Don’t Be Shy” – Tiësto, Karol G
Top artist – pop urban
Anitta
Top artist – tropical urban
Aventura
Top artist – regional Mexican urban
Christian Nodal
Top artist – dembow
El Alfa
Top artist – trap
Myke Towers
Top artist – Christian/spiritual
Alex Zurdo
Top Song – pop urban
“X Última Vez” – Daddy Yankee X Bad Bunny
Top Song – tropical urban
“Fulanito” – Becky G, El Alfa
Top Song – regional Mexican urban
“Botella Tras Botella” – Christian Nodal & Gera Mx
Top Song – dembow
“La Mamá De La Mamá” – El Alfa, Cj, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom
Top Song – trap
“No Te Deseo El Mal” – Eladio Carrión, Karol G
Top Song – Christian/spiritual
“Gracias Remix” – Pedro Capó, Farruko
Album of the year – male artist
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Album of the year – female artist
KG0516 – Karol G
Album of the year – new artist
Inter Shibuya – La Mafia – Feid
Video of the year
“El Makinon” – Karol G, Mariah Angeliq
Video of the year – new artist
“Entre Nosotros Remix” – Tiago Pzk, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole
Top music producer
Bizarrap
Composer of the year
Bad Bunny
Concert/tour of the year
Bichota Tour – Karol G
Dedication special award
Farruko
Contribution special award
Victor Manuelle