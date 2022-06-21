2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: How to Watch, All the Performers & More

The 2022 Premios Tu Música Urbano are taking place Thursday (June 23) live from San Juan, Puerto Rico. For the first time ever, the awards show will be televised on Telemundo. The awards show will be hosted by Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobos.

Premios Tu Música Urbano will “honor the growing urban movement that is dominating around the world and which has extended its reach thanks to fusions with other genres such as pop, tropical and Mexican regional,” according to a press release.

The 34 categories include album of the year; album of the year, male artist; album of the year, female artist; song of the year; collaboration of the year; top social artist; and video of the year. The winners will be based on fan votes.

The list of nominees, which was unveiled in May, includes Bad Bunny, who leads with 12 nominations, followed by Rauw Alejandro, who scored 11 nods, and J Balvin with 10 nominations. All three are up for artist of the year alongside Farruko, Karol G, Maluma and Sebastián Yatra. See the complete list of nominees here.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2022 edition of Premios Tu Música Urbano:

Special Awards

Farruko will be honored with the Dedicatoria Award, which is given to those who “have defended their music, taking the genre to a higher level, and are the pure definition of the urban movement,” according to a press release. Meanwhile, Victor Manuelle will be the recipient of the Contribución Award, given to those artists of other music styles who “weren’t afraid to try what the urban sounds had to offer, and they opened doors for them.”

Performers

The following artists are among those who are confirmed to take center stage at the 2022 Premios Tu Música Urbano:

Farruko

Akim

Sofía Reyes

María Becerra

Sech

Zion & Lennox

Christian Nodl

VF7

Blessd

CNCO

Victor Manuelle

Miky Woodz

Kim Loaiza

Lele Pons

Jay Wheeler

Piso 21

Nio Garcia

Casper Mágico

Lunay

Feid

Alex Zurdo

Indiomar

Amara Rodes

Natanael Cano

N’Klabe

El Gemelo

Funk Salsa Urban

Chesca

Presenters

Below, the artists who will be either presenting an award or a performance:

Brytiago

Dalex

DJ Luian

El Alfa

Foreign Teck

Lit Killah

Mariah Angeliq

Mariana Seoane

Ninel Conde

Ovy On The Drums

Pedro Capó

How to Watch

The red carpet special will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, which will be followed by the Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards show at 8 p.m. ET. Both will broadcast live on Telemundo. They will also broadcast simultaneously on Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.