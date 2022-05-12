J Balvin, Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro Lead Premios Tu Música Urbano Nominees

Telemundo announced Thursday (May 12) the list of nominees for the third edition of Premios Tu Música Urbano, set to take place June 23 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The list of nominees includes Bad Bunny, who leads with 12 nominations, followed by Rauw Alejandro, who scored 11 nods, and J Balvin with 10 nominations. All three are up for artist of the year alongside Farruko, Karol G, Maluma and Sebastián Yatra.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny J Balvin See latest videos, charts and news

Other top nominees include Karol, María Becerra and Anuel AA, who each scored nine nominations. Karol G’s nods include album of the year, female artist for KG0516 and concert/tour of the year for her Bichota Tour. Meanwhile, Becerra competes for album of the year and female artist with Animal and scored four entries in the video of the year, new artist category. Anuel received nominations in top artist, male; top artist, trap; and album of the year, male artist for Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren.

According to a press release, Premios Tu Música Urbano will “honor the growing urban movement that is dominating around the world and which has extended its reach thanks to fusions with other genres such as pop, tropical and Mexican regional.” The 34 categories range from album of the year, album of the year, male artist; album of the year, female artist; song of the year; collaboration of the year; top social artist and video of the year, among others.

The ceremony — set to broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo — will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Produced by Sora & Company1, the three-hour event will be preceded by the the red-carpet special. Fans can now vote for their favorite artists up to 25 times per category each day. Tickets to the event are on sale through Ticketera.

See the complete list of nominees here.