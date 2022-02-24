Grupo Firme, Christian Nodal, Camilo Open Premio Lo Nuestro With Vicente Fernandez Tribute

Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro kicked off on Thursday night (Feb. 24) with a multi-artist, multi-national homage to late ranchera icon Vicente Fernández that honored the universality of his music.

The performance was introduced by Maluma, who, as expected, looked sexy in a matching shorts and jacket combo. Maluma spoke of having grown up to the various strains of mariachi music, before Angela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Christian Nodal and Spain’s David Bisbal performed.

“Don Vicente, this edition of Premio Lo Nuestro is for you,” said Maluma, before Aguilar took the stage, resplendent in a black gown with a fitted bodice and flared skirt. The artists were accompanied by a full, live mariachi as they sang, all coming together for the classic “De qué manera te olvido” as the grand finale.

These are all acts who can actually sing, and sing live they did, which is always refreshing to see during an awards show.

Watch a clip of the Vicente Fernández tribute via Premio Lo Nuestro's Instagram Stories before they expire here