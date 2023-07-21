7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at the 2023 Premios Juventud

The 2023 Premios Juventud celebrated its 20th anniversary from the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot on Thursday (July 20) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chiquis Shakira See latest videos, charts and news

Shakira was the night’s biggest winner, taking home eight awards, in addition to the coveted Agent of Change special award.

While her emotional speeches were televised, along with memorable performances such as Hoobastank singing a salsa version of “The Reason,” and reggaeton veterans such as Zion y Lennox, R.K.M. y Ken-Y, and more, joining forces for a throwback performance, Billboard was at the red carpet and media center, catching all the action you didn’t see on TV.

Check out the list below:

1. At the red carpet, Fuerza Regida, who performed on the show, told Billboard that they are big fans of Jhayco and, in fact, have a collaboration in the works but can’t share further details. The Puerto Rican rapper is no new face to the Música Mexicana realm. Cortez teamed up with Ivan Cornejo for “Esta Dañada (Remix)” in 2012 and this year, with Eslabon Armado in “Tomando Tequila.”

2. Billboard observed a real boy band encounter while interviewing Piso 21 on the red carpet. During the interview, where they were talking about their first-ever U.S. tour kicking off in September, Mexican pop group Camila walked by and greeted the boys. In the unexpected encounter, Pablo of Piso 21 told Camila that the reason they even became a group in the first place is because of Camila’s influence and inspiration.

3. Speaking of Camila, the Mexican pop group has reunited after more than 10 years. In its triumphant comeback, which included a performance of their latest single “Fugitivos” and a medley of their biggest hits, the group helmed by Samo, Mario Domm, and Pablo Hurtado revealed that they will be going on tour. This year, they will kick things off in Mexico and hope to extend the trek to the U.S. in 2024.

4. The Argentine movement was well represented at the 2023 Premios Juventud. Not only did Khea and Tiago PZK give an emotional performance of “Para Amarte a Ti,” followed by Tiago’s new perreo “Asqueroso,” but nominated act Rusher King was also present. “It’s incredible and we’re always conscious that if the artists of Argentina join forces, we can reach more people and transmit that union. That’s the message we want to send and we’re happy that we can do that with our music,” the artist, one of Billboard’s 23 Latin Artists to Watch in 2023, told Billboard. Both Rusher and Khea attended Premios Juventud for the first time.

5. Shakira was the big winner of the night, and although she did not visit the media center, she did go backstage for photos. The Colombian artist, rocking a red, fitted dress and her loose blonde locks, posed with her eight Premios Juventud trophies, and was joined by her sons Sasha and Milan, as the press captured photos and videos from afar.

Shakira speaks onstage during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 20, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gladys Vega/Getty Images

6. In a first-ever performance, Chiquis was joined onstage by her younger sisters Jacquie and Jenicka for a heartfelt performance of “Pedacito de Mi,” dedicated to their late mother Jenni Rivera. The performance marked Jacquie and Jenicka’s TV debut, telling Billboard at the red carpet that the best advice they got from Chiquis ahead of the performance was to be themselves… and to wear the same shoes that they wore at rehearsals.

7. Backstage at the media center, Mexican pop artist Kenia Os was surprised with three awards. She had no idea she was going to win, and in fact, thought she was going to walk away with zero-from-five nominations. A shocked Kenia, who proudly dedicated her wins to her fans and the Puerto Rican community, nabbed the awards for new generation – female artist, I want more, and best fandom. Following a brief Q&A with the press, the artist asked her publicist to take photos of her with her phone and happily posed with her silver PJs.