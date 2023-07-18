×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Premios Juventud 2023: All the Performers & How To Watch

Here's everything to know ahead of Premios Juventud's 20th-anniversary ceremony.

Danna Paola
Danna Paola performs onstage during the 2023 Latin American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. Mindy Small/GI

Premios Juventud is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Thursday from the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically).

This year, the fan-voted awards show is lead by nine-time nominees Bad Bunny, Becky G, Grupo Frontera, Maluma, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira and TINI. They are followed by Camilo, Karol G, Manuel Turizo and María Becerra who are each up for eight awards. 

Related

Becky G

2023 Premios Juventud Nominations: See the Complete List

Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs will debut 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others. 

Additionally, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees including Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel. 

With the awards ceremony just around the corner, check out the complete list of performers and how to watch below: 

How to Watch: 

Premios Juventud will begin airing at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, with the “Noche de Estrellas” red carpet special, followed by the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. Both will air simultaneously on Univision and ViX.

Performers:

  • Alexis Y Fido
  • Angela Aguilar
  • Angel Y Khriz
  • Camila
  • Camilo
  • Chencho Corleone
  • Chiquis
  • CNCO
  • Danna Paola
  • De La Ghetto
  • DJ Playero
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Farruko
  • Fernando Villalin 
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Ha*Ash
  • Hermanos Rosario 
  • Hoobastank
  • Ilegales
  • Jandy Ventura
  • Jacqie Rivera
  • Jenicka Rivera
  • Jowell & Randy
  • Khea
  • La Materialista
  • Luny Tunes
  • Moly 
  • Omar Courtz
  • Paulina Rubio
  • Pavel Nuñez
  • Rai Nao
  • R.K.M & Ken-Y
  • Sofia Reyes
  • Tiago PZK
  • Toño Rosario
  • Wisin
  • Zion Y Lennox

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad