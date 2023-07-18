Premios Juventud 2023: All the Performers & How To Watch

Premios Juventud is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Thursday from the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically).

This year, the fan-voted awards show is lead by nine-time nominees Bad Bunny, Becky G, Grupo Frontera, Maluma, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira and TINI. They are followed by Camilo, Karol G, Manuel Turizo and María Becerra who are each up for eight awards.

Related 2023 Premios Juventud Nominations: See the Complete List

Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs will debut 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others.

Additionally, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees including Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.

With the awards ceremony just around the corner, check out the complete list of performers and how to watch below:

How to Watch:

Premios Juventud will begin airing at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, with the “Noche de Estrellas” red carpet special, followed by the awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. Both will air simultaneously on Univision and ViX.

Performers: