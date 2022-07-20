Wisin y Yandel, CNCO, & More Highlights From Premios Juventud 2022 Rehearsals

A wave of Latin artists gathered backstage at the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday (July 20) to talk all things Premios Juventud with Billboard.

During the three-day rehearsals, artists such as Wisin y Yandel, CNCO and Goyo talked about their participation at the awards show, future projects, and more.

The 2022 Premios Juventud is taking place Thursday (July 21) live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time ever. The awards show will be televised live on Univision and will be hosted by Danna Paola, Grupo Firme‘s Eduin Caz, Prince Royce, and television personality Clarissa Molina.

Colombian superstars J Balvin and Karol G lead the pack with 11 nods each. They are followed by the nine-time nominee Rauw Alejandro and Farruko with eight.

Below, check out highlights from the PJ rehearsals:

WISIN Y YANDEL

Backstage, el duo de la historia Wisin y Yandel revealed that they will be performing with Daddy Yankee. “We are los lideres,” Yandel says without sharing too many details. The duo will be receiving the Agent of Change special award for their prolific trajectory and contribution to Latin music. “These awards have supported us since the beginning,” Wisin adds. “We don’t expect to win them and don’t deserve them because we’re still growing and it’s a privilege for us to be at these awards.”

CNCO

On Wednesday (July 16), CNCO premiered their new single “Plutón” with Mexican pop artist Kenia Os. The groovy pop track, produced by Richi Lopez, spotlights a young romance that’s blossoming. The Latin pop group will officially debut the song on television at the 2022 Premios Juventud. CNCO is nominated for favorite group or duo of the year and best fandom for their beloved CNCOwners.

GOYO

Goyo exclusively shared that she filmed a music video with La India in Puerto Rico, marking what will be their first-ever collaboration. “It’s a dream come true for me,” she tells Billboard. “I’m achieving a dream not only for me but for my mother and all of the women of my family.” Goyo will be performing at the 2022 Premio Juventud.

YAHRITZA Y SU ESENECIA

Regional Mexican siblings Yahritza y Su Esencia traveled from Washington to Puerto Rico for their first-ever Premios Juventd, where they are two-time nominees. The “Soy El Unico” group expressed how “excited and thankful” they felt at the awards and “appreciate being here.” In addition, they talked about their new single “Nadie Sabe,” part of their EP Obsessed Deluxe. “It’s a good song that speaks about really being into someone and how hard it is to let go.”

LELE PONS

Lele Pons shared her five go-to essentials while visiting Puerto Rico, where the awards will be held for the first time, and shared the following: “Water because it gets really hot in Puerto Rico. A backpack in case I visit El Yunque Rainforest. A bathing suit. Sunscreen lotion. And, my boyfriend [Guaynaa],” she notes.