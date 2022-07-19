Everything You Need to Know About 2022 Premios Juventud: How to Watch, All the Performers & More

The 2022 Premios Juventud are taking place Thursday (July 21) live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time ever. The awards show will be televised live on Univision and will be hosted by Danna Paola, Grupo Firme‘s Eduin Caz, Prince Royce and television personality Clarissa Molina.

Colombian superstars J Balvin and Karol G lead the pack with 11 nods each. They are followed by the nine-time nominee Rauw Alejandro and Farruko with eight.

Balvin, Karol, Farruko and Rauw are up for the coveted album of the year prize, alongside Sebastian Yatra, Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee, Camilo, Rosalia and Natti Natasha. Other top nominees include Angela Aguilar, Camilo and Grupo Firme with seven nominations each, followed by Anitta, Christian Nodal, El Alfa, Maluma and Rosalia with six nominations each.

Celebrating the trendiest artists in Latin entertainment, 31 awards will be handed out to music stars, actors and fashionistas. This year, 10 new categories have been added: female artist – on the rise, male artist – on the rise, my favorite actor, my favorite actress, best onscreen couple, my favorite streaming artist, best couple song, tropical hit, the best beat makers, and best fandom.

See below for everything you need to know about the annual ceremony:

Special Awards:

During the ceremony, a handful of artists will be recognized with the Agent of Change award, which honors them for using their star power to drive change in the world. Stars who will be receiving it this year include J Balvin, the late Jenni Rivera and her Love Foundation, Kany García, Wisin & Yandel and Juanpa Zurita.

Performers and presenters:

Alejo

Ángela Aguilar

Banda MS

Boza

CNCO

Danna Paola

DJ Adoni

El Alfa

Farina

Farruko

Feid

Goyo

Grupo Firme

Juhn

Kenia Os

La Adictiva

La Perversa

Lenin Ramírez

Lenny Tavarez

Luis Figueroa

Luis Vázquez

Manny Cruz

Michael Stuart

Mau y Ricky

Natti Natasha

Prince Royce

Robi

Sergio George

Yahaira Plasencia

Wisin y Yandel

How to Watch:

The four-hour broadcast will air live from Puerto Rico’s Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot July 21 at 7 p.m. ET on Univision.