Cazzu Talks How The Pandemic Inspired Her Album ‘Nena Trampa’ at 2022 Premios Juventud

Cazzu arrived at the 2022 Premios Juventud red carpet on Thursday (July 21) flaunting an all-denim ensemble that screamed “rockstar,” and ready to talk all about her new projects exclusively to Billboard.

The Argentine trap artist is not only nominated for female artist – on the rise alongside breakout stars Angela Aguilar, Emilia, Farina, Kali Uchis, Maria Becerra, Mariah Angeliq, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Tini but she’ll also perform alongside Aguilar, Goyo, and Kany Garcia for a Kany tribute.

Explore Explore Cazzu See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m going to open the segment singing Kany’s song ‘Hoy Ya Me Voy,’ and I’m very excited,” she says.

Cazzu also talked about her latest album Nena Trampa (Rimas Entertainment), revealing the inspiration behind her 10-track set. “I always try to make different music so that my fans don’t get bored,” she notes. “It’s me being me but wiser and mature. After two years in a pandemic, something had to change,” she adds of her musical evolution.

Additionally, the singer-songwriter revealed the Nena Trampa tour is underway, and surprising collaborations. “I have a lot of collaborations but I don’t want to give any spoilers. But yes, more music is coming because that’s the only thing I know how to do.”

The 2022 Premios Juventud took place Thursday night live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time ever. The awards show was televised live on Univision and hosted by Danna Paola, Grupo Firme‘s Eduin Caz, Prince Royce and television personality Clarissa Molina.

Colombian superstars J Balvin and Karol G lead the pack with 11 nods each. They are followed by the nine-time nominee Rauw Alejandro and Farruko with eight.