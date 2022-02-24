Yuri Shows Salsa Moves With Gilberto Santa Rosa at 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro

Gilberto Santa Rosa and Yuri perform during Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami.

Who knew Yuri could do salsa improvisations?

Yet there she was, soneando next to one of the best – Gilberto Santa Rosa —in their joint rendition of Santa Rosa’s “Conteo Regresivo” at Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday night (Feb. 24). Backed by a live salsa band, Santa Rosa and Yuri parlayed off each other for a delivery of the “Conteo” version that Yuri included in her live album Celebrando a Una Leyenda with La Sonora Santanera.

For the Premio Lo Nuestro performance, Yuri dazzled in a sexy, full-length yellow dress, and Santa Rosa, of course, was a consummate gentleman in his suit. Both flexed their vocal chops as they flawlessly executed the “Conteo Regresivo” performance.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Gilberto Santa Rosa Yuri See latest videos, charts and news

See a clip on Premio Lo Nuestro’s Instagram Stories before they expire here, and check back to billboard.com for more Premio Lo Nuestro coverage.

Under the theme “Vive El Momento” at this year’s show, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The 10 artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.