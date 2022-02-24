Premio Lo Nuestro: Paulina Rubio Marches Through Decades of Hits

Paulina Rubio performs during Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami.

Paulina Rubio doesn’t do things half-way. Witness how she was able to march up and down a stage in thigh-high, very tall, spike-heeled boots and power through a medley of nine songs (yes, nine) songs.

The staggering lineup — including hits “Ni Una Sola Palabra,” “Te Quise Tanto,” “Yo No Soy Esa Mujer” and “Y Yo Sigo Aquí”– explains why she was honored with the “Trayectoria,” or “Career” award.

The performance, complemented by a troupe of male and female dancers, was campy but fun.

Dressed in a tight leotard with the word “Paulina” emblazoned in the front in silver sequins, the “Chica Dorada,” or Golden Girl, received her trophy from friend Luis Fonsi, who called her both golden and adored (“Dorada y adorada”).

Alas, Rubio’s microphone malfunctioned when it was her turn to speak, but later, from backstage, she thanked family and executives.

Watch here: