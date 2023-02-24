7 Things You Didn’t See on TV at Premio Lo Nuestro 2023

Billboard compiled a list of things we observed at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro — whether on the magenta carpet, backstage at the media center or during the show — that were not aired on TV.

Read on for what viewers at home didn’t get to see:

1. Yahritza y Su Esencia won their first-ever Premio Lo Nuestro award for Regional Mexican – Sierreña Song of the Year for their 2022 hit “Soy El Unico.” Backstage at the media center, an emotional Yahritza hugged her brother Jairo and shed tears of excitement. She said she never had faith in the song because she was only 13 years old when she wrote it, and finally, dedicated the award to her older brother Mando, who’s currently living in Mexico.

2. Before winning their award, Yahritza y Su Esencia shared some exciting news with Billboard on the magenta carpet. The Mexican-American siblings not only announced their plans to tour in 2023, but also revealed a collaboration with Grupo Frontera is in the works. “It’s going to make you dance,” Yahritza says.

3. When receiving the award for Regional Mexican – New Artist, Carin León surprised the press by singing an unreleased song. “A la semanas de iniciar con la aventura/ Se nos hizo miel la luna y un concierto pa’ tijuana/ Era prohibido, era imposible pero hicimos lo que se nos dio la gana,” the artist passionately sang.

4. After receiving the coveted Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award), Victor Manuelle headed to the press room, where he gushed over his first and newborn granddaughter, and said his award is dedicated to her. He then expressed he will display his trophy in her pink and flower-themed room.

5. Backstage, Grupo Firme, who was the evening’s biggest winner with six awards, surprised the press when lead singer Eduin Caz confirmed his separation from his wife and the mother of his kids. “I want to dedicate these awards, more than anything, to my wife, who’s been a real support in my life and she deserves them. I’m always going to love you,” the artist shared.

6. Prince Royce keeps all of his awards in his closet! When receiving the award for Tropical – Collaboration of the Year for his Maria Becerra-assisted “Te Espero,” the Dominican artist admitted to having all of his awards in his “very nice and very spacious closet.” Royce collected his 21st Premio Lo Nuestro Award at the ceremony.

7. Serenatas galore! Many artists stopped by the Billboard spot on the magenta carpet to not only talk about upcoming projects, but also sing for us! Artists such as Fuerza Regida, Gusi, Grupo Frontera, and La Adictiva, to name a few, sang some tunes.

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro — themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World Is Ours) — was co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño. Grupo Firme was the night’s biggest winner with six awards, followed by other top winners such as Sebastian Yatra and Karol G.