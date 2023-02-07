×
Prince Royce, Gloria Trevi & More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro 2023

The awards ceremony is set to take place Thursday, Feb. 23.

Prince Royce
Prince Royce performs on stage during Noches del Botanico music festival at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII on June 24, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Mariano Regidor/GI
Español

Premio Lo Nuestro has unveiled its first round of performers set to take the stage at the 35th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 23. Confirmed artists include Prince Royce, Christian Nodal, Tini, El Alfa, Gloria Trevi, La Adictiva and Lupita Infante. Hosts Paulina Rubio and Sebastián Yatra are also set to perform.

This year, Yatra leads the list of nominations with 10 nods. The Colombian artist’s entries include the all-genre artist of the year, song of the year and album of the year categories. He is also nominated for tour of the year and other pop categories. His PLN-nominated album Dharma (2022) peaked at No. 2 on Latin Pop Albums and No. 13 on Top Latin Albums.

He is closely followed by Bad BunnyCamiloBecky G and Grupo Firme, who each garnered nine nods; urbano household names MalumaDaddy Yankee and Ozuna take eight each. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin LeónKarol GCarlos Vives and J Balvin.

Sebastián Yatra

Sebastian Yatra Leads 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: Complete List

In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories. The nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list. 

This year’s theme is “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World is Ours), and the show — cohosted by Yatra, Rubio, TV personality Alejandra Espinoza, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño — will broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. It will simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico. 

