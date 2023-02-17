Here Are All the Performers Confirmed for 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards are just days away, with Sebastian Yatra leading the pack with 10 nominations.

The Colombian artist, who’s nominated for the all-genre artist of the year, is closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin.

In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated in 39 categories, but in addition to its well-deserving nominees, the awards show will also feature a star-studded lineup of performers.

Maluma, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Ivy Queen, Paulina Rubio and many more acts have been confirmed to take the stage on Thursday, Feb. 23.

This year’s theme is “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (“The World Is Ours”), and the 35th annual award show will broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. ET. It will be simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.

Here are all of this year’s performers, in alphabetical order: