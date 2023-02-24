Kim Loaiza & JD Pantoja Talk Final Joint Projects at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

Mexican power couple Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja, who’ve been together since 2012 and have two children together, had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday night (Feb. 23).

“I feel very proud,” Loaiza said of her new female artist nomination. “My fans, Las Linduras, were the ones to give me the news. They’re always paying attention to everything. When I got the news, I thought, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it.'” (Later in the night, Loaiza won the award, where she was up against strong contenders including Tokischa, Lola Indigo, Corina Smith, Young Miko, Lola Indigo and many more.)

On the carpet, the couple shared exclusive news about their upcoming music projects.

“We’ve got news — it’s kind of bad for the fans, but we’re going to release our last collaboration together soon,” Pantoja tells Billboard.

Loaiza and Pantoja, two influencers-turned-artists, have released many collaborations in the past, but each has their individual career.

“My album is coming,” assures Loaiza, “and more collaborations with Argentinean and Puerto Rican artists. In April, I’ll release one of those songs.”

“I also have a song with a reggaeton legend from Puerto Rico that will soon, soon come out. I filmed the video not that long ago and it came out great,” Pantoja states of his upcoming feature.

Next month, the married couple will tour together, for the last time, on their Bye Bye Tour, visiting the U.S. for the first time. Produced by Loud and Live, the trek will visit four U.S. cities, kicking off March 31 in Chicago and winding through New York, Houston and Los Angeles.