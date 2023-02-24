Which 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards are a wrap. The 35th annual ceremony, held Thursday (Feb. 23) in Miami, honored artists such as Ivy Queen, Victor Manuelle and Intocable for their extraordinary careers, and also awarded artist of the year to Karol G, and album of the year went to Bad Bunny for his history-making Un Verano Sin Ti. The big winner of the night was Grupo Firme; the norteño-banda group took home six awards.

Only a few of the categories were televised. Mainly, the three-hour show consisted of back-to-back performances, with a total of 20 musical numbers taking place throughout the night. The ceremony kicked off with Sebastián Yatra, who performed his new single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar.” A new generation of urban artists such as Tiago PZK, Elena Rose and Alvaro Diaz — representing a distinct scene from across the Spanish-speaking continent — also took the stage.

Related 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Winners List

Carlos Rivera performed a heartfelt and powerful rendition of the ballad “Sincerándome,” which is part of his recently released album of the same name. He was then joined by the great Ricardo Montaner to sing their new collab, “Yo No Fumo,” Montaner’s new single that is set to be released in March. “We wanted everyone to hear it now,” he told Billboard. “I’m full of excitement because I’m back to releasing new music.”

Another standout performance was Maluma and Marc Anthony‘s “La Formula,” which they performed for the first time on television. The Colombian crooner began his set offstage on a round table occupied by beautiful women, and he lit up a cigar while looking melancholic. Then salsa legend Anthony entered the scene, and the vibrant rhythm exploded into a dazzling tropical frenzy.

Of the many performances, which was your favorite of the night? Vote in the poll below: