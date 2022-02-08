CNCO, Angela Aguilar, Prince Royce & More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro 2022

Under the theme “Vive El Momento,” Premio Lo Nuestro has confirmed performances by CNCO, Christian Nodal, Luis Fonsi, Ángela Aguilar and Olga Tañon, among others, for their 34th edition set to take place Feb. 24.

Jay Wheeler, Prince Royce, Sebastián Yatra, Khea, Natti Natasha, Jon Z, Gente de Zona and Wisin Y Yandel will also take the stage during the three-hour event that will be hosted by Univision’s Alejandra Espinoza, singer-songwriter Yuri and actor Gabriel Soto.

Premio Lo Nuestro also announced that Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio will be the recipient of their “Premio a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award)” honoring her three-decade-long career in the music industry, which kicked off in the ’80s as part of Timbiriche.

This year, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro with eight each.

The ten artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.

According to a press release, the nominees are based on “airplay on Uforia radio during the eligibility period (Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021), as well as on streaming and the assessment of a television committee consisting of Music and Entertainment experts.”

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami’s FTX Arena with the “Noche de Estrellas” pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT via Univision. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “production teams will follow strict guidelines and restrictions, in full compliance with the FTX Arena, local authorities and public health recommendations, to implement this year’s show safely,” the Spanish-language network said in a statement.