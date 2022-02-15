Anitta, Justin Quiles, El Fantasma & More to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro 2022

Premio Lo Nuestro has unveiled an additional batch of performers set to take the stage at the 34th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 24. Newly confirmed Latin acts include Brazilian star Anitta — who alongside with Justin Quiles will perform their “Envolver” remix — Chimbala, El Alfa, El Fantasma, Pepe Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Yuri, Ovi and IAmChino.

Additionally, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini will perform her latest single, “Caja,” from Rome. Previously announced performers include CNCO, Christian Nodal, Luis Fonsi, Ángela Aguilar and Olga Tañon, among many others.

Under the theme “Vive El Momento,” at this year’s show, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The 10 artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.

The nominees are based on “airplay on Uforia radio during the eligibility period (Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021), as well as on streaming and the assessment of a television committee consisting of Music and Entertainment experts.”

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami’s FTX Arena with the “Noche de Estrellas” pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT via Univision. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “production teams will follow strict guidelines and restrictions, in full compliance with the FTX Arena, local authorities and public health recommendations, to implement this year’s show safely,” the Spanish-language network said in a statement.

If attending the awards show, ticket holders must show proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test (within 48 hours of the event) or show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.