Christian Nodal, Camilo & J Balvin Lead 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: Complete List

Univision announced the nominees for the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards ceremony Tuesday (Jan. 25).

Pop star Camilo, regional Mexican artist Christian Nodal, and urban sensation J Balvin all lead the nominations with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro with eight each.

The ten artists up for the coveted Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other exciting categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.

Under the theme “Vive El Momento,” meant to celebrate the presence of music, Premio Lo Nuestro has added four new categories: DJ of the Year, Pop – Solo Artist of the Year, Pop-Urban/Dance Song of the Year, and The Perfect Mix of the Year.

Related 22 Latin Artists to Watch in 2022

Overall, 166 artists are honored in 35 award categories ranging from pop, urban, tropical, and regional Mexican. According to a press release, the nominees are based on “airplay on Uforia radio during the eligibility period (October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021), as well as on streaming and the assessment of a television committee consisting of Music and Entertainment experts.”

The 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami’s FTX Arena on Thursday, Feb. 24 with the “Noche de Estrellas” pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT via Univision.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until February 7 via PremioLoNuestro.com. See the complete list below:

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist Of The Year

1. Ángela Aguilar

2. Bad Bunny

3. Camilo

4. Christian Nodal

5. Grupo Firme

6. J Balvin

7. Karol G

8. Maluma

9. Rauw Alejandro

10. Sebastián Yatra

Album Of The Year

1. El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny

2. Entre Mar Y Palmeras (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

3. Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

4. Jose – J Balvin

5. Kg0516 – Karol G

6. Leyendas – Carlos Rivera

7. Mexicana Enamorada – Ángela Aguilar

8. Mis Manos – Camilo

9. Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium – Romeo Santos

10. Vamos Bien – Calibre 50

Song Of The Year

1. Bichota – Karol G

2. Dákiti – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

3. De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

4. Dime Cómo Quieres – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

5. Fiel – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

6. Pepas – Farruko

7. Telepatía – Kali Uchis

8. Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro

9. Vida De Rico – Camilo

10. Yo Todo Lo Doy – Alfredo Olivas

New Artist Female

1. Ángela Aguilar

2. Elena Rose

3. Evaluna Montaner

4. Kali Uchis

5. La Ross Maria

6. Majo Aguilar

7. María Becerra

8. The Change

9. Vf7

10. Yendry

New Artist Male

1. Blessd

2. Boza

3. Duki

4. El Alfa

5. El Fantasma

6. Feid

7. Khea

8. Los Dos Carnales

9. Santa Fe Klan

10. Tiago Pzk

Remix Of The Year

1. 911 (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez

2. Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

3. Fiel (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel Aa Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers

4. La Tóxica (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo

5. Travesuras (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin Y Yandel & Flow La Movie

“Crossover” Collaboration Of The Year

1. Del Mar – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

2. Don’t Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G

3. Girl Like Me (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors

4. In Da Getto – J Balvin & Skrillex

5. Kesi (Remix) – Camilo & Shawn Mendes

The Perfect Mix Of The Year

1. 100 Años – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50

2. Antes Que Salga El Sol – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

3. Botella Tras Botella – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

4. Canción Bonita – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

5. Con La Falta Que Me Haces – Reik & Grupo Firme

6. Cumbia A La Gente – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules

7. De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

8. Me Pasé – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

9. Pareja Del Año – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

10. Volví – Aventura & Bad Bunny Category

Dj Of The Year

1. Agudelo 888

2. Deorro

3. Dj Adoni

4. Dj Cornetto

5. Dj Luian

6 Dj Nelson

7. Iamchino

8. Mariana Bo

9. Toy Selectah

10. Victor Cardenas

Pop – Solo Artist Of The Year

1. Camilo

2. Carlos Rivera

3. Luis Fonsi

4. Maluma

5. Mon Laferte

6. Ricardo Montaner

7. Ricky Martin

8. Rosalía

9. Sebastián Yatra

10. Selena Gomez

Pop – Song Of The Year

1. Amén – Ricardo Montaner, Mau Y Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

2. Eres Mi Religión – Maná & Joy

3. Estar Enamorado – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

4. Lo Intenté Todo – Reik & Jessie Reyez

5. Se Nos Fue La Mano – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

6. Siempre He Estado Aquí – Rbd (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

7. Tan Enamorados – Cnco

8. Telepatía – Kali Uchis

9. Un Beso En Madrid – Tini & Alejandro Sanz

10. Vida De Rico – Camilo

Pop – Collaboration Of The Year

1. Baila Conmigo – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

2. Fan De Tus Fotos – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

3. Pareja Del Año – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

4. Perfecta – Reik & Maluma

5. Vacío – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Urbano Pop-Urban – Song Of The Year

1. Antes Que Salga El Sol – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

2. La Tóxica – Farruko

3. Qué Más Pues? – J Balvin & María Becerra

4. Sobrio – Maluma

5. Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro

Dance Pop-Urban/Dance – Song Of The Year

1. Don’t Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G

2. In Da Getto – J Balvin & Skrillex

3. La Mamá De La Mamá (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, Cj & El Cherry Scom

4. Mambo – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

5. Pepas – Farruko

Pop/Ballad – Song Of The Year

1. Amén – Ricardo Montaner, Mau Y Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

2. Estar Enamorado – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

3. Se Nos Fue La Mano – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

4. Te Hubieras Ido Antes – Reik

5. Volaré – Nella & Pedro Capó

Pop – Group Or Duo Of The Year

1. Cnco

2. Mau Y Ricky

3. Morat

4. Piso 21

5. Reik

Pop – Album Of The Year

1. Déjà Vu – Cnco

2. Desamorfosis – Thalía

3. El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo – Piso 21

4. El Playlist De Anoche – Tommy Torres

5. La Más Bella – Ednita Nazario

6. Leyendas – Carlos Rivera

7. Mis Manos – Camilo

8. Revelación – Selena Gomez

9. Rifresh – Mau Y Ricky

10. Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis

Urban – Male Artist Of The Year

1. Bad Bunny

2. Daddy Yankee

3. Farruko

4. J Balvin

5. Jhay Cortez

6. Justin Quiles

7. Myke Towers

8. Ozuna

9. Rauw Alejandro

10. Wisin

Urban – Female Artist Of The Year

1. Anitta

2. Becky G

3. Cazzu

4. Emilia

5. Farina

6. Karol G

7. María Becerra

8. Mariah Angeliq

9. Natti Natasha

10. Nicki Nicole

Urban – Song Of The Year

1. Antes – Anuel Aa & Ozuna

2. Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

3. Bichota – Karol G

4. Dákiti – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

5. Fiel – Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

6. La Nota – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers

7. Loco – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion Y Lennox

8. Pepas – Farruko

9. Problema – Daddy Yankee

10. Tu Veneno – J Balvin

Urban – Collaboration Of The Year

1. Am Remix – Nio García, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

2. Amor En Coma – Manuel Turizo & Maluma

3. Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

4. Dime Dónde – Cazzu & Justin Quiles

5. Fulanito – Becky G & El Alfa

6. Antes – Anuel Aa & Ozuna

7. La Noche De Anoche – Bad Bunny & Rosalía

8. Location – Karol G, Anuel Aa & J Balvin

9. Mi Niña – Wisin, Los Legendarios & Myke Towers

10. Patria Y Vida – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

Urban – Album Of The Year

1. El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny

2. Jose – J Balvin

3. Kg0516 – Karol G

4. La 167 – Farruko

5. La Última Promesa – Justin Quiles

6. Los Favoritos 2.5 – Arcángel

7. Los Legendarios 001 – Los Legendarios

8. Nattividad – Natti Natasha

9. Timelezz – Jhay Cortez

10. Vice Versa – Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican – Artist Of The Year

1. Adrián Chaparro

2. Alejandro Fernández

3. Alfredo Olivas

4. Ángela Aguilar

5. Carin León

6. Christian Nodal

7. El Fantasma

8. Gerardo Ortiz

9. Joss Favela

10. Lenin Ramírez

Regional Mexican – Song Of The Year

1. A La Antigüita – Calibre 50

2. C***N Y Vago – El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales

3. Como Si Yo Fuera Pastel – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

4. Con Ese Corazón – La Maquinaria Norteña

5. Dime Cómo Quieres – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

6. Duele – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

7. Gracias – Adrián Chaparro

8. La Casita – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga

9. Voy Pa’ Arriba Y Con Viada – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

10. Yo Todo Lo Doy – Alfredo Olivas

Regional Mexican – Collaboration Of The Year

1. 100 Años – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50

2. Botella Tras Botella – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

3. C***N Y Vago – El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales

4. Duele – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

5. El Alumno – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe

Regional Mexican – Group Or Duo Of The Year

1. Calibre 50

2. Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga

3. Grupo Firme

4. Los Dos Carnales

5. Banda Los Sebastianes

Norteño Song Of The Year

1. C***N Y Vago – El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales

2. Con Ese Corazón – La Maquinaria Norteña

3. Nunca Supe Amarte – Intocable

4. Te Volvería A Elegir – Calibre 50

5. Yo Todo Lo Doy – Alfredo Olivas

Regional Mexican – Banda Song Of The Year

1. Como Si Yo Fuera Pastel – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

2. El Tóxico – Grupo Firme & Carin León

3. Gracias – Adrián Chaparro

4. La Casita – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga

5. Voy Pa’ Arriba Y Con Viada – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Regional Mexican – Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year

1. Aquí Abajo – Christian Nodal

2. Duele – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

3. Ya No Insistas Corazón – Vicente Fernández

4. 100 Años – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Calibre 50

5. Tu Amante – Yeison Jiménez

Regional Mexican – Sierreña Song Of The Year

1. Arrieros Somos – Grupo Los De Chiwas

2. Denver Ruleteamos – Javier Rosas Y Su Artillería Pesada & Los Minis De Caborca

3. El Buho – Luis R. Conriquez

4. Te Encontré – Ulices Chaidez & Eslabón Armado

5. Ya Me Enteré – Chayín Rubio

Regional Mexican – Cumbia Song Of The Year

1. Contigo – Edwin Luna Y La Trakalosa De Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez

2. Cumbia A La Gente – Guaynaa & Los Ángeles Azules

3. Llámame – Raymix

4. Mi Trokita Cumbia – Obzesion

5. Soledad – Santa Fe Klan

Regional Mexicano Regional Mexican – Album Of The Year

1. A Mis 80’s – Vicente Fernández

2. Carteles – El Fantasma

3. Desde Casa, En Concierto, Y Canciones Desempolvadas – Intocable

4. El Borracho – Los Dos Carnales

5. Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

6. Hoy Que Te Pierdo – Kikin Y Los Astros

7. Llegando Al Rancho – Joss Favela

8. Mexicana Enamorada – Ángela Aguilar

9. Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible – Grupo Firme

10. Vamos Bien – Calibre 50

Tropical – Artist Of The Year

1. Carlos Vives

2. Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

3. La India

4. Luis Figueroa

5. Marc Anthony

6. Milly Quezada

7. Olga Tañón

8. Prince Royce

9. Romeo Santos

10. Víctor Manuelle

Tropical – Song Of The Year

1. Bebé – Camilo & El Alfa

2. Canción Bonita – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

3. Cómo Olvidar – Olga Tañón & Jay Wheeler

4. De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

5. Dios Así Lo Quiso – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

6. Hasta El Sol De Hoy – Luis Figueroa

7. Lotería – Prince Royce

8. Tengo Un Dios – Silvestre Dangond

9. Un Amor Eterno – Marc Anthony

10. Víctimas Las Dos – Víctor Manuelle & La India

Tropical – Collaboration Of The Year

1. Búscame – Kany García & Carlos Vives

2. De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

3. Lo Veo Y No Lo Creo – Willy García & Gilberto Santa Rosa

4. Señor Juez – Ozuna & Anthony Santos

5. Víctimas Las Dos – Víctor Manuelle & La India