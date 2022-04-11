Pitbull Unveils 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now Tour With Iggy Azalea & Sean Paul

Pitbull and backup dancers perform in concert in Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 5, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Pitbull is hitting the road once again, following his successful 2021 I Feel Good tour. This time, he’s secured more than 50 dates for his upcoming Can’t Stop Us Now trek.

During the 2022 North American tour, presented by Live Nation, the Cuban-American artist will be joined by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on select dates. This marks the second time Azalea joins Pitbull, following his I Feel Good tour. SiriusXM Globalization DJs are set to be Pitbull’s openers throughout the extensive trek.

Explore Explore Pitbull See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Just in time for the summer, the Can’t Stop Us Now tour officially kicks off on July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C. Mr. Worldwide will then make pit stops in cities such as San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, and Orlando, before wrapping on Oct. 19 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

On social media, the artist born Armando Perez expressed he was “excited to announce” his new tour.

Last year, Mr. 305 closed off his touring trek as one of Billboard’s Top Latin Tours of 2021, with his 32-city I Feel Good tour that had more than 419,000 total attendees and grossed a total of $19,837,668. That same trek marked Pitbull’s first in nearly two years.

Tickets for his 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now trek go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 15, via Ticketmaster. Fans can also access presale tickets by registering early via Pitbull’s official website by clicking here.

See the complete tour dates and cities below: