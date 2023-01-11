×
Pitbull Scores Fourth Video to Rack Up 1 Billion Views on YouTube With This Club Banger

The Cuban-American star gets another entry in the Billion Views Club with "Give Me Everything," featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer.

Pitbull
Pitbull Courtesy Echelon

Mr. Worldwide has made it to the Billion Views Club once again.

This time, it’s the video for his inescapable 2011 club anthem “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. The hit song was No. 1 on the year-end Rhythmic Songs chart in 2011 and also marked Pitbull’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, seven years after his 2004 debut “Culo” alongside Lil Jon.

Pit has reached 1 billion views on YouTube three times before: with “Timber” (featuring Ke$ha), “Rain Over Me” (featuring Marc Anthony) and Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor.” “Give Me Everything” marks Ne-Yo and Afrojack’s second entry into the Billion Views Club and Nayer’s first.

The track, produced by Afrojack, boasts a number of sonic elements defining the 2011 era, including bright piano chords, dominant synths and danceable builds. Since the release of “Give Me Everything,” the Cuban-American pop star has kept busy, scoring his second Hot 100 chart-topper with “Timber” and a Hot Latin Songs No. 1 with “Dame Tu Cosita” alongside El Chombo, Karol G and Cutty Ranks, among other Billboard chart achievements.

The track’s party-centric music video features appearances from Adrienne Bailon, Miss Haiti 2010 Sarodj Bertin and Russian model Eva Skaya. While “Give Me Everything” was all good vibes, there was one person who wasn’t too happy about the song: Lindsay Lohan. The now-36-year-old actress — who was mentioned in the line “I got it locked up like Lindsay Lohan” — was so offended by the name-drop that she sued Pitbull, to no avail.

“Give Me Everything” was released via Polo Grounds Music, Mr. 305 Entertainment and J Records, serving as a single from Pitbull’s Planet Pit. The track reverberated through clubs and high school dances alike throughout the 2010s and continues to ring out into the new decade.

