Peso Pluma, Shakira, Tainy & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Shakira, Becky G, and Peso Pluma, to name a few.

The list includes new Música Mexicana releases such as Becky G’s “La Nena,” in which she teams up with Mexican newcomer Gabito Ballesteros for the ultimate girl power corrido song; Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera’s “TULUM, in which “La Doble P” steers away from his signature corridos bélicos sound and dips his toes into Frontera’s very catchy norteño-cumbia fusions; and DannyLux’s “ZAFIRO” with Camila’s Pablo Hurtado, an emotional song that “talks about being in love with a person that truly did hurt you, and every time you look into their eyes it reminds you of that,” according to DannyLux.

The Billboard staff also highlight Shakira’s eagerly anticipated “Copa Vacía,” a collaboration with Manuel Turizo. The infectious pop-reggaeton song — about unrequited love and not getting enough affection from a loved one — will make listeners want to dance. “Drop your phone, use your hands with me,” Shakira sings, while Turizo replies, “I’m looking in the streets who can fill this emptiness I feel.”

Also on the list is De La Ghetto and Myke Towers’ “Me Dijeron” — part of the former’s new album GZ — a wonderful Spanish rendition of 2004’s “I Don’t Want to Know” by Mario Winans, in which the two Puerto Rican pair interplay poetic rhymes about vulnerability and denial.

Last week, Bad Gyal, Young Miko and Tokischa’s “Chulo pt. 2” won the fan poll with more than 66 percent of the votes. Who should win this week? Vote below!