Peso Pluma Announces New Album’s Release Date & Unveils Tracklist

Peso Pluma is set to drop his new album, Genesis, on June 22, the música Mexicana star announced today (June 13). The “Por Las Noches” singer also unveiled the set’s star-studded tracklist with songs featuring some of his go-to collaborators such as Natanael Cano, Junior H, Luis R Conriquez and Jasiel Nuñez.

While it’s not his debut album — the Guadalajara-born artist released Ah Y Qué? in 2020 and a year later Efectos Secundarios — it feels like a momentous LP given the winning streak that has catapulted him to the top of the charts in the last few months.

Rapidly becoming a household name in the U.S. and beyond, Peso has now become the first artist to dominate both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. simultaneously with two different songs: The blockbuster hit “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado and his unprecedented “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55” with Bizarrap, which dropped in May.

The album announcement comes weeks after his collab with Argentine producer Bizarrap who, thanks to Peso, experiments with regional Mexican music for the first time for one of his music sessions. The song scored the Mexican singer his ninth top 10 song on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. Elsewhere, “Vol. 55” makes its No. 31 debut on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 ranking dated June 17.

Peso Pluma is currently on his first-ever U.S. tour. The Live-Nation-produced stint kicked off in April and will make stops in Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago.