Here Are Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H’s ‘Lady Gaga’ Lyrics, Translated to English

Peso Pluma is making the rounds with his new album Génesis, home to 14 tracks that include collaborations with Natanael Cano and Luis R. Conriquez, to name a few, and the previously released bangers “Rosa Pastel” with Jasiel Nuñez, the Eladio Carrión-assisted “77,” and “Bye.”
From the set, one of the most popular tracks among fans is “Lady Gaga,” his collaboration with Junior H and newcomer Gabito Ballesteros. The song tells the story of a luxurious lifestyle with lots of money, beautiful women and private yachts, but that’s kept under the radar.
With less than one day of activity, following its off-cycle release late on Thursday, June 22 (the final day of the chart’s tracking week), Génesis scored Peso his first top 10 entry on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.
Below, check out the translated lyrics and the Spanish lyrics to “Lady Gaga”:
Don Perignon Lady Gaga, Glasses on the face
Drugged and washed
Tripled washed, and a bandit who calls me, she wants my money
And it’s not bad because she seduces me like an animal
No one uploads anything to Instagram, they just enjoy, they just enjoy
A bunch of flashy influencers, the ones we sail and fly
On private islands on a yacht, we flip the dollar bills, and without Yolanda
I’m going to party, little pink powder, little wax feather
That waist is worth 30k, you can’t pay it, you can’t afford it
Living in the San Andreas, but for real
Cars and money
Those stars got my code, they challenged me
Drugs and cocaine, I like the Lambo but I use the Mercedes
She is very beautiful and she lets herself be loved, she likes hundreds and wants my Cartier
Eleven, lucky number seven
Well alert and we’re going strong
Buzzing in the RZR, masks, dust, and vibe
My teeth shine
I’m not preppy
But in Egypt, I smoke shishas
For fresh seafood, Japan
Tira jodido, lira jodidón
Makabelico playing, the blonds dancing with a delinquent beat
A bunch of hooded bellicose chicks
Nothing happens, no one stops them
Who are they? I ask myself the same question
Each salute carries big money
All in Louis Vuitton with a heck of a flow
Original Spanish lyrics to “Lady Gaga”:
Triple lavada, y una bandida que me llama, quieren mi lana
Y no está mal, porque me seduce como animal
Ninguna sube nada al Instagram
Solo disfrutan, solo disfrutan
Pura influencer bien placosa, las que navegamos y las volamos
Islas privadas en yate, tronamos las pacas y sin Yolanda
Me vo’a enfiestar, polvito rosa, plumita de wax
Esa cintura vale 30k, no puedes pagar, no te va a alcanzar
Viviendo en el San Andrés, pero de a deberas, carros y feria
Tres estrellas me atoraron la clave en caliente, desafanaron
Tussi y cocaine
Me gusta el Lambo, pero es el Merced
Esa es muy bella y se deja querer
Le gustaría si alguien quiere mi Cartier
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah
Y así nomás, compa Peso, compa Junior
Compa Gabito, Doble P, uh, cha-chau
Pura Doble P, viejillo
Que siga la mata dando, compa Junior
Compa Gabito
Once, número de suerte
Siete bien pendientes y andamos fuertes
Zumbando en el Razer, máscaras, polvo y ambiente
Brillan mis dientes
No soy fresón, pero en Egipto shishas fumo yo
Para mariscos frescos en Japón
Mira jodido, ‘ira, jodidón
Makabelico sonando, las güeras bailando con beat malandro
Pura encapuchada bélica, no pasa nada, nadie las paga
¿Que quiénes son?
Eso mismito me pregunto yo
Cada saludo lleva un billetón
Pura Louis Vuitton, trae un flow cabrón
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Downtown Music Publishing
Written by: Antonio Herrera Perez, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, Gabriel Ballesteros