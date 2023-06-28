Here Are Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H’s ‘Lady Gaga’ Lyrics, Translated to English

Peso Pluma is making the rounds with his new album Génesis, home to 14 tracks that include collaborations with Natanael Cano and Luis R. Conriquez, to name a few, and the previously released bangers “Rosa Pastel” with Jasiel Nuñez, the Eladio Carrión-assisted “77,” and “Bye.”

From the set, one of the most popular tracks among fans is “Lady Gaga,” his collaboration with Junior H and newcomer Gabito Ballesteros. The song tells the story of a luxurious lifestyle with lots of money, beautiful women and private yachts, but that’s kept under the radar.

With less than one day of activity, following its off-cycle release late on Thursday, June 22 (the final day of the chart’s tracking week), Génesis scored Peso his first top 10 entry on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

Below, check out the translated lyrics and the Spanish lyrics to “Lady Gaga”:

Don Perignon Lady Gaga, Glasses on the face

Drugged and washed

Tripled washed, and a bandit who calls me, she wants my money

And it’s not bad because she seduces me like an animal

No one uploads anything to Instagram, they just enjoy, they just enjoy

A bunch of flashy influencers, the ones we sail and fly

On private islands on a yacht, we flip the dollar bills, and without Yolanda

I’m going to party, little pink powder, little wax feather

That waist is worth 30k, you can’t pay it, you can’t afford it

Living in the San Andreas, but for real

Cars and money

Those stars got my code, they challenged me

Drugs and cocaine, I like the Lambo but I use the Mercedes

She is very beautiful and she lets herself be loved, she likes hundreds and wants my Cartier

Eleven, lucky number seven

Well alert and we’re going strong

Buzzing in the RZR, masks, dust, and vibe

My teeth shine

I’m not preppy

But in Egypt, I smoke shishas

For fresh seafood, Japan

Tira jodido, lira jodidón

Makabelico playing, the blonds dancing with a delinquent beat

A bunch of hooded bellicose chicks

Nothing happens, no one stops them

Who are they? I ask myself the same question

Each salute carries big money

All in Louis Vuitton with a heck of a flow

Original Spanish lyrics to “Lady Gaga”: