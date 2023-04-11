What’s Behind Peso Pluma’s Hot 100 Takeover?

If you don’t yet know the name Peso Pluma, now would be a good time to start learning. The rising Mexican corridos singer-songwriter, who had little Billboard chart to history speak of prior to 2023, notches a stunning five separate songs on the Hot 100 this week — all without so much as a debut album to his credit

The burgeoning 23-year-old star can be found on the April 15th chart at No. 17 (“Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado), No. 26 (“La Bebe” with Yng Lvcas), No. 63 (“AMG” with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael Cano), No. 64 (“PRC” with Natanael Cano) and No. 65 (the solo “Por Las Noches”). What’s more, he also lands just outside the Hot 100 this week with two more releases: “El Azul” alongside Junior H and “Igualito a Mi Apá” with Fuerza Regida.

How did Peso Pluma become such a prolific hitmaker? And how big might he still get from here? Billboard staffers answer these questions and more below.

1. Despite having no Billboard Hot 100 history before this year, Peso Pluma notches five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — behind only Morgan Wallen (and tied with SZA and Luke Combs) for the most of any artist. On a scale from 1-10, how surprised are you at how big he’s gotten this quickly? (Please include an actual number with your answer.)

Griselda Flores: It’s an 8 for me. I’m surprised because Peso Pluma is relatively a new artist. But looking at the bigger picture, Peso Pluma’s takeover reflects the growth that Mexican Music has been experiencing over the past few years. We’ve been reporting a ton about how the genre has experienced a renaissance of some sort thanks to a new generation of singer-songwriters, such as Natanael Cano, Junior H, Eslabon Armado, to name a few. In comes Peso with an unmatched swag and confidence, and he’s collaborating with all the young acts that came before him (including the three I just mentioned), plus artists that aren’t regional Mexican, including Ovy on the Drums and Nicki Nicole. It’s a strategy we hadn’t seen before. Typically, these acts stick to their genre for collaborations at the beginning of their career and don’t start collaborating with artists outside of their genre until much later. For Peso, it’s all happening at the same time and that only boosts his presence in every single space.

Jason Lipshutz: A 9. The difference between a promising new artist and a surefire new star is often an issue of quantity: instead of having one song bubble up to the mainstream, multiple tracks coalesce around an intriguing voice being invested in by the general public. As a regional Mexican performer with modern production flourishes and dalliances with reggaeton, Peso Pluma’s sound and approach are refreshing — but most new artists simply can’t score five simultaneous Hot 100 entries! The sheer number of chart hits Peso Pluma currently boasts suggests that he’s not just enjoying a fruitful moment, but about to join the A-list of popular music.

Isabela Raygoza: 4. It’s very impressive! But I’m not super surprised because there are several artists that have helped position the new corridos scene for the next superstar to take over. It was just a matter of, “who will step up to the plate (and kill it) for this sound we’ve helped build the foundation for?” Artists like Eslabon Armado, Natanael Cano, and Junior H have been paving the way for a few years now (remember, only a few years ago even Bad Bunny was still relatively unknown in the mainstream). Plus, Peso Pluma has collaborated with most of these acts, which boosted his level of exposure. Also keep in mind that we’ve also seen a variety of artists within the “corridos urbanos” landscape achieve similar success, like Chino Pacas, who landed at No. 84 for the first time two weeks ago, so this is certainly a start of a bigger movement booming.

Jessica Roiz: 10 (and then some!): To be frank, I wasn’t too aware of who Peso Pluma was until recently this year; otherwise, I would have suggested him for our “23 Latin Artists to Watch in 2023” list. Nonetheless, for an emerging artist who dropped his debut single in the midst of the pandemic, his growth is indeed surprising — but doesn’t come as a shocker (if that makes any sense). He has a relatable personality, a mature mentality, and a signature raspy vocals that have all played a big factor into his success.

Andrew Unterberger: At least a nine. We just don’t see artists from pretty much any genre blow up this widely this quickly — especially with one single at a time, without even an album to collect them all — and we certainly don’t see it from the regional Mexican music world (which, again, had never even launched a single Hot 100 hit before two years ago). Times and tides are changing quickly, and Peso Pluma is here and ready to ride the wave.

2. What do you attribute the speed of Peso Pluma’s rise to? How is he already at the stage where seemingly any song he’s on becomes an automatic breakout hit?

Griselda Flores: Definitely collaborations inside and outside of the genre. His early collaborations with Natanael Cano and Luis R Conriquez were key to his rise. Both Cano and Conriquez have very different audiences — Cano is more urban-leaning while Conriquez is a bonafide corridos exponent — so Pluma was introduced to those different audiences at once. He’s sticking to that formula with his new collaborations — most recently Becky G and Blessd.

Jason Lipshutz: Simply put, Peso Pluma does not sound like any other artist in popular Spanish-language music: he operates primarily in regional Mexican, but his voice is malleable, he can succeed on his own as well as with other artists, and none of his hits have flashy marketing rollouts or viral-primed hooks. He’s just a singular presence as a singer and rapper, his voice capable of achieving a cool grittiness but also navigating light, hummable melodies. And because his success can be chalked up to an overall presence instead of a single-song flash point, I’d expect him to be around for a while.

Jessica Roiz: It’s evident that Pluma has a very distinct style and that he was able to secure collabs with acts such as Luis R. Conriquez so early on in his career. But I think what ultimately got him on the radar was when he was taken under Natanael Cano’s wings, with whom he dropped “AMG” (alonside newcomer Gabito Ballesteros) and “PRC.” After that, it was just a domino effect, where even artists outside the Música Mexicana realm (Nicki Nicole, Becky G, Ovy on the Drums, Blessd) wanted to work with him.

Isabela Raygoza: Let’s face it, we’ve been bitten by the Peso Pluma bug, and we foresee no immediate cure. JK! The kid has it — the cool swagger, a unique vocal registry, the attitude, and his unflinching lyrics. He chooses wisely who he collaborates with, and that’s also helping elevate his star. Just a few weeks ago, he killed it alongside Becky G — the Inglewood singer is now stepping into singing corridos urbanos! (She has an album underway that’ll focus specifically on this genre, and that says a lot about the rise of the rugged, acoustic cross-border sound.) We needed a poster boy and Peso Pluma is filling that role with gusto.

Andrew Unterberger: I’d be lying if I said I totally understood what was going on here yet. I like the songs and he seems like a cool guy, but the speed and trajectory of his popularity growth is not something I’d be able to explain convincingly to someone who’d never heard of him. I’m definitely intrigued enough that I look forward to getting to know and understand him better, though — as both an artist and as a rising pop star.

3. Of the five tracks he’s currently charting on the Hot 100, do any of them seem like a more obvious hit than the others? Do you expect any one of them to keep growing and take him to the next level?

Griselda Flores: I think all will keep growing for sure but the obvious hit to me is “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado. It’s the song I like the most because I’m also a big fan of Eslabon Armado but out of all his collaborators, Eslabon is the act that has had the most chart presence. The sierreño band made history las year when their album Nostalgia became the first top 10-charting regional Mexican album ever on the Billboard 200. It’s two powerhouses coming together so it’ll be tough to beat. This week, it hits No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs — the first leader for both Peso and Eslabon.

Jason Lipshutz: The obvious answer is “Ella Baila Sola” given its chart movement and streaming numbers, but I’m still bullish on “La Bebe,” a reggaetón change-up for Peso Pluma that’s gentle yet overpowering. As we approach the summertime, “La Bebe” sounds ready to chew up a whole lot of beach-playlist minutes, for both Peso Pluma fans as well as casual listeners entranced by its two-step thump.

Isabela Raygoza: “AMG” is proving to have lasting power with 11 weeks on the Hot 100, and anything with a Natanael Cano credit is bound to be great — Cano is a pioneer of corridos tumbados and has an unmatched ear for identifying new acts to work with. “Ella Baila Sola” comes in hard with a fiery guitar melody that instantly captivates from start to finish, and the vocal interplay between Peso and Eslabon Armando sounds seamless; the horns at the end are the icing on the cake. I don’t think we can predict which of the batch will make the Greatest Latin Songs of All Time list at this stage, but they sure are shaking things up in the scene right now.

Jessica Roiz: “AMG” holds a special place for the artist, especially after telling Billboard that this is the first song one should listen to to “know all about Peso Pluma” — I think this single and “PRC” are the most representative of his craft. “Por Las Noches” is a beautiful song that’s laced with Nicki’s soft, dulcet vocals, and “La Bebe” finds Peso on an infectious reggaetón track — one that’s currently all the rage on social media. However, I think that if being No. 1 song on the Hot Latin Songs chart this week is any indication, the Eslabon Armado-assisted “Ella Baila Sola” is the most notable of the bunch and will only continue to grow.

Andrew Unterberger: The clipped trumpets and woozy trombones of “PRC” definitely make it my favorite song of Peso Pluma’s so far — but it does seem like “Ella Baila Sola” is the right song at the right time (with the right collaborators) to take him to the next level. Probably won’t be long until the next song comes along to take him to the level above that, either.

4. Regional Mexican has obviously had a major chart breakthrough over the past two years — and one that only seems to keep growing — but despite its crossover success, it has yet to really punctuate mainstream awareness for most of the United States. Do you think Peso Pluma is that kind of Bad Bunny-type artist who might be able to get the genre to that level of unavoidable visibility?

Griselda Flores: That’s a really tough question. I think Peso Pluma has a lot of potential and he’s already taken the genre to another level with his chart success. I think the next few months will be telling for Peso Pluma. I don’t think he’s peaked yet and I’m excited to see what else he can do. He’s definitely up for the challenge, as he told Billboard for his Latin Artist on the Rise interview.

Jason Lipshutz: It’s hard to compare any artist to Bad Bunny and the effect he’s had on the visibility of Spanish-language music in North America and around the world, but I do think regional Mexican is about to gain a lot more listeners thanks to Peso Pluma, placing an exclamation point on a fruitful years-long run for the genre. While it may be reductive to describe a 23-year-old as the new face of a time-honored sound, his stardom will absolutely unlock more regional Mexican music for those who are curious and willing to do a deep dive — and hopefully, produce even more crossover stars from that world over the next few years.

Isabela Raygoza: It’s too early to tell. One telltale sign for Bunny — besides his chart-topping success early in his career — was that he was able to sell-out arenas across the United States in 2019, which became a dead giveaway of his ever-expanding draw, especially when he continued growing that momentum year after year. We know Peso Pluma has a fervent fanbase online, but can that translate to physical massive appeal? He recently announced his first national tour slated for this summer. If he’s able to sell out the bigger cities, then I think that’ll indicate a new moment for his career and his star power on a wider scale. It’s also a matter of how prolific he’ll continue to be. (Remember, Bunny dropped three albums in 2020.)

Jessica Roiz: Bad Bunny is an entire force to be reckoned with, and I believe Peso Pluma is following the correct steps by collaborating with renowned and emerging artists just like Bunny did at the beginning of his career. But I think it’s too soon to say. What I do feel is that there’s a refreshing wave of very innovative Mexican artists who, collectively, have pushed forward the Música Mexicana movement: Grupo Frontera, Fuerza Regida, Yahritza y Su Esencia, Ivan Cornejo, DannyLux, Victor Cibrian and Peso, to name just a few.

Andrew Unterberger: The early evidence certainly suggests it, doesn’t it? It took Bad Bunny years to get to the commercial level that Peso Pluma has gotten to in a couple of months — and while some of that is timing and circumstance, you can practically the see the cracks in the dam getting bigger and bigger with each new hit of his. It might not be bursting just yet, but it ain’t likely holding out for too much longer either.

5. If you were working on Peso Pluma’s team right now as he had all the momentum in the world, what would you be advising him to do with his career in order to properly take advantage of it?

Griselda Flores: For starters, keep collaborating. I think that’s been major for Peso. He’s already touring so that’ll definitely boost him even more. I guess I would say his next move should be to drop an album. The last set he released was Efectos Secundarios in 2021 so I think to take advantage of this momentum and to gain more streams, it’s time for an album.

Jason Lipshutz: Keep releasing new music! Peso Pluma is on such a hot streak right now that seemingly everything he releases becomes a crossover hit with nine-figure streams. Although he’s building for the long haul, artists rarely go on this type of heater — so supply enough material to meet sky-high demand, and enjoy the moment.

Isabela Raygoza: Stay focused, ignore online bullying, stay away from drugs (or as much as possible). Take time for you. Fame can be fleeting, so always stay in the present and keep envisioning a greater future to continue manifesting. Your life might never go back to what it was, but I advise you to always keep your feet on the ground and thank those who got you there, your team, your fans, your supporters.

Jessica Roiz: TIKTOK! Almost all of the tracks he’s released are going viral on the app. He boasts nearly two million followers, yet only has a few posts. I think it’s crucial for him to be more active on the app and connect with fans by reacting to videos, doing the dance trends, and whatnot.

Andrew Unterberger: Slow down and start thinking about an album. People may tell you 2023 pop is a singles’ market, but the way you build a real career as a hitmaker is by establishing yourself as an albums artist; just ask Benito himself, who could go the rest of his career without another conventional Hit Single and still run the game with his LP releases. Get one of those under his belt — without shortcutting the process or compromising his artistry — and you can be damn sure the world will stand up and take notice.