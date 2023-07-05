Peso Pluma Makes Billboard History With ‘Genesis’: Vote for Your Favorite Song on the Album

Peso Pluma continues to make his mark across the Billboard charts. This time, he’s done it with his third studio album, Génesis.

The set now has the biggest week by units earned for a regional Mexican album ever, dating back to when the all-genre Billboard 200 began ranking by units in December 2014. The previous largest week by total units arrived just less than two months ago, when Eslabon Armado’s Desvelado launched with 44,000 units (May 13-dated list).

The Guadalajara-born rapper and singer also reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after earning 73,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first official tracking week ending June 29, according to Luminate.

The new set from Peso Pluma — which features collabs with Música Mexicana stars Natanael Cano, Junior H and Luis R Conriquez, to name a few — has also earned the 24-year-old singer his first No. 1 on any album chart. Génesis — which features previously released singles “Rosa Pastel” with Jasiel Nuñez, the Eladio Carrión-assisted “77,” and “Bye” — skyrocketed to No. 1 (from No. 35) on the Top Latin Albums chart (dated July 8) after its first full tracking week, and also jumped 10-1 on Regional Mexican Albums.

On the former chart, Génesis becomes only the fourth regional Mexican effort to lead Top Latin Albums this decade, following Alejandro Fernández’s Hecho en México (Feb. 29, 2020) and two Eslabon Armado albums — Vibras de Noche (August 2020) and Desvelado (May 2023).

“It took me a while to assimilate what was happening,” Peso previously told Billboard of his rapid success. “To see my name on the charts, to see my name next to really important artists, I always dreamed of this. I know it’s all happening so fast, but that doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop working hard. On the contrary, I feel obligated to continue delivering hits.”

