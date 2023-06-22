×
Peso Pluma’s ‘Génesis’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The 14-track set features collabs with Mexican music stars Natanael Cano, Junior H and Luis R Conriquez.

Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma Arenovski

Peso Pluma‘s Génesis is here, just a week after he announced a new album was coming. The 14-track set features collaborations with música Mexicana stars such as Natanael Cano, Junior H and Luis R Conriquez. It also includes previously released songs such as “Rosa Pastel” with Jasiel Nuñez, the Eladio Carrión-assisted “77” and “Bye.”

Peso Pluma

“I want to have my album be welcomed by the people, I want it to have the same streams as singles do,” the Mexican chart-topping artist — whose previously released albums include Ah Y Qué? and Efectos Secundariostold Billboard. “I’m showing people another part of La Doble P.”

Génesis drops as Peso Pluma continues to make history on the charts. Most recently, the “Por Las Noches” singer became the first act to lead the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. simultaneously with different songs: Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” and “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55,” his Bizarrap-produced hit song. “Ella Baila Sola” spent five weeks atop the Billboard Global 200, becoming the ranking’s first leader for the regional Mexican genre.

About his rapid seismic rise, Peso (born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija) has said, “I knew this was gonna happen, but I didn’t know at what level and what speed. I knew I was gonna do good in Mexico and the Spanish-speaking countries, but this went worldwide [so fast]. I’m thankful for that.”

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter is currently on a U.S. tour, produced by Live Nation, that kicked off in April and will make stops in Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Listen to Génesis in full below.

