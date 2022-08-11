×
Paulo Londra & Ed Sheeran Cement Their Bromance in ‘Noche De Novela’: Watch

This marks the second collaboration between Londra & Sheeran.

On his unstoppable comeback streak, Paulo Londra has reeled in Ed Sheeran for his new single “Noche de Novela,” out Thursday (Aug.11) via Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra.

The infectious bilingual track marks Londra and Sheeran’s second collaborative effort following their 2019 team-up “Nothing on You,” part of Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album.

“What can I say, recording with Ed once again is a privilege, I admire him a lot!” the Argentine artist said in a statement. “During the whole recording I was very excited and grateful and whenever I can I try to tell him how much I admire him. I feel that God put Ed on my path to learn a lot from him. I always liked his melodies, his words, and his phrases, he is very professional and truly an example to follow.”

After three years of not releasing music, Londra kicked off 2022 experimenting with punk-rock (“Plan A”), EDM (“Luces”) and back to his romantic reggaeton (“Julieta”). “Noche de Novela” is a hard-hitting, uptempo R&B track about brushing away all the bad vibes, shooting your shot, and living life to the fullest.

“So happy to be collaborating with Paulo and his project, we spoke throughout the whole time he couldn’t release music and how frustrating it was, so I’m happy to be on a song with him now that he can. He’s just the sweetest guy,” added the British singer-songwriter, who recently teamed up with J Balvin on the double-single release “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

In the music video, directed by Greg Davenport, we see Londra and Sheeran’s bromance come to life as the two artists perform the song in a neon-drenched street and share some drinks.

Watch “Noche de Novela” below:

