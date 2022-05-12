Paula Arenas & Manuel Medrano Unite on Retro, Soulful Track ‘Puro Sentimiento’

After years of friendship, Colombian powerhouses Paula Arenas and Manuel Medrano join forces on “Puro Sentimiento,” with the official music video premiering Thursday (May 12) on Billboard.

Their first-ever collaborative effort, “Puro Sentimiento” is an ‘80s-inspired love song with chill funk melodies and smooth soulful vocals, narrating the story of two people who have chemistry.

“I’m counting the hours so that you can meet this special song for me,” Arenas expressed on Instagram. “Because I wrote it with two friends, Manuel Medrano and Juan Pablo Vegas because we had a great time filming the video, because it’s years of friendship reunited in one song, and because it’s a dream come true.”

The official music video, directed by Jesus Adrianza, brings “Puro Sentimiento’s” lyrics to life, showing both Arenas and Medrano pulling closer to each other every once in a while atop the old Post Office building in Downtown Miami.

“Puro Sentimiento,” which translates to “pure feelings,” marks Arenas’ second single of the year. It follows a successful 2021, where she was a four-time nominee at the 2021 Latin Grammys for album of the year, song of the year, record of the year, and best contemporary pop vocal album with her EP Mis Amores. The set also received a Grammy nomination for best Latin pop album.

Up next, Arenas will share the stage with Medrano as a special guest on his “Eterno Tour” in Mexico. The tour kicks off Friday, May 13, at the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey.

Watch the official video for “Puro Sentimiento” below: