Paul McCartney Announces His Return to Mexico: ‘Let’s Rock’

British superstar Paul McCartney announced on Wednesday (Aug. 23) his return to Mexico City, where he will offer a concert on Nov. 14 at the Foro Sol as part of his international Got Back Tour. It will be his first performance in six years in the Mexican capital.

Explore Explore Paul McCartney See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The legendary former Beatle announced the news in a video posted on his Instagram account, and the Mexican promoter Ocesa confirmed it through a statement.

“I’m very excited to say that I’m going to Mexico to give some concerts with my Got Back Tour in November. I have very good memories of Mexico. Every time we’re there we have a great time. So let’s create more wonderful memories… let’s rock… let’s roll. And let’s have a party! Party!” the iconic musician expressed via the promoter’s press release.

According to Ocesa, general ticket sales for the concert will begin on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. Central Mexico time. A presale for Citibanamex cardholders will begin one day earlier, on Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. local time through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

The Got Back Tour kicked off on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Wash., and toured 13 U.S. cities. In June 2022, McCartney headlined the Glastonbury Festival in England.

The 81-year-old former Beatle will give his first concert in Mexico City since 2017, when he offered an emotional show at the Estadio Azteca attended by 48,300 people, according to promoter figures. On that occasion, he joined the messages of solidarity to Mexicans after the earthquakes that shook the country in September that year.

After his visit to Mexico, McCartney will continue his tour in Brazil, where he has five concerts scheduled between November and December. (Visit his official website for more information about the tour.)

See Paul McCartney’s Mexico City announcement below: