Pandora Expands Billionaires Station Suite With Two Latin Stations

Pandora is expanding its Billionaires station suite by adding two new Latin stations, Latin Billionaires Pop and Latin Billionaires MX, the company announced Monday (Feb. 7). Available to stream now, the newly launched stations join the digital streaming platform’s existing Billionaires stations in other genres such as pop, hip-hop and country.

The Latin Billionaires Pop station features songs by chart-topping acts including J Balvin, Shakira, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Farruko, among others. Meanwhile, Latin Billionaires MX spotlights billion-streaming Regional Mexican artists Marco Antonio Solis, Banda MS, Los Tigres Del Norte, Intocable, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, and more.

Launched by Pandora in 2018 to spotlight artists who have surpassed one billion streams on the DSP, the service presents artists who had reached the marker with a commemorative plaque. Over the past three years, hundreds of artists have been honored for reaching the coveted figure, including Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

Additionally, Pandora announced that a new group of artists hitting the a billion streams on the platform, including Black Sabbath, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Trapt, Warren G and Young Dolph. Listeners can find the new stations in the Billionaires module on the “For You” section of the Pandora app.

The full list of stations is below:

Country Billionaires: Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and more.

Pop Billionaires: Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Taylor Swift and more.

Hip Hop Billionaires: Drake, DaBaby, Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled and more.

Dance Billionaires: Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Avicii and Martin Garrix.

Alternative Billionaires: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Lana Del Rey and more.

Classic Rock Billionaires: The Beatles, Eagles, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and more.

R&B Billionaires: Usher, H.E.R., Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Trey Songz and more.

Hard Rock Billionaires: Linkin Park, Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, Metallica, TOOL and more.