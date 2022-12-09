×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Paloma Mami, Grupo Frontera & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week.

Paloma Mami
Paloma Mami, "Sintomas de Soltera" video Sony Music Latin

This week, there were multiple Latin music releases, including brand-new albums by Anuel AA and Maria Becerra.

First, we’ll talk about the Puerto Rican artist’s ambitious 33-track sixth studio album. It begins characteristically, with a “bandit musical” opener he dubs “BRRR” that features a hypnotic Mobb Deep sample (“Shook Ones, Pt. II”) as he raps about the sinister side of the hustle and grind culture. He takes a joyride through maximalist EDM (“Vibra”) alongside David Guetta, and then slashes it up with the introspective “Monstruo.” Some key collaborations on the set include tracks with and Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, his boo Yailin la Mas Viral, DaBaby, and others.

Related

Natti Natasha

First Stream Latin: New Music From Natti Natasha, Anuel AA, Maria Becerra, & More

Meanwhile, Becerra showcases Argentine pride in her new 13-song album, La Nena de Argentina, which explores different genres. She zigzags from a romantic bachata on “Hasta Que La Muerte Nos Separe” to a cumbia and reggaetón fusion in “Adiós” to an experimental trap blend with dembow in “Mandamientos.” About her set, Becerra said: “I wanted to be myself, María. This reflects my love of making music and my fascination with all genres of music. In these songs, my two sides are exposed; the wilder side — full of sexual tension and seduction — and my sensitive side, where I’m emotional and dramatic.” 

Other new releases include Grupo Frontera and Carin Leon‘s collaboration “Que Vuelvas,” Natti Natasha‘s banger “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” and Prince Royce‘s new bachata track “Otra Vez.”

Which release is your favorite? Cast your vote — or enter in your favorite selection — in the poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad