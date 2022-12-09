Paloma Mami, Grupo Frontera & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, there were multiple Latin music releases, including brand-new albums by Anuel AA and Maria Becerra.

First, we’ll talk about the Puerto Rican artist’s ambitious 33-track sixth studio album. It begins characteristically, with a “bandit musical” opener he dubs “BRRR” that features a hypnotic Mobb Deep sample (“Shook Ones, Pt. II”) as he raps about the sinister side of the hustle and grind culture. He takes a joyride through maximalist EDM (“Vibra”) alongside David Guetta, and then slashes it up with the introspective “Monstruo.” Some key collaborations on the set include tracks with and Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, his boo Yailin la Mas Viral, DaBaby, and others.

Meanwhile, Becerra showcases Argentine pride in her new 13-song album, La Nena de Argentina, which explores different genres. She zigzags from a romantic bachata on “Hasta Que La Muerte Nos Separe” to a cumbia and reggaetón fusion in “Adiós” to an experimental trap blend with dembow in “Mandamientos.” About her set, Becerra said: “I wanted to be myself, María. This reflects my love of making music and my fascination with all genres of music. In these songs, my two sides are exposed; the wilder side — full of sexual tension and seduction — and my sensitive side, where I’m emotional and dramatic.”

Other new releases include Grupo Frontera and Carin Leon‘s collaboration “Que Vuelvas,” Natti Natasha‘s banger “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” and Prince Royce‘s new bachata track “Otra Vez.”

