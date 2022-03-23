Pacho El Antifeka Responds to Residente’s Diss Track With ‘Si Yo Fuera J Balvin’: Listen

Could 2022 be the year of the tiraeras? In response to Residente‘s rap session/diss track produced by Bizarrap — in which he blasts J Balvin for calling him a “coward” and “racist” — Puerto Rican reggaeton artist and rapper Pacho El Antifeka delivers his very own tiraera titled “Si Yo Fuera J Balvin (If I Was J Balvin),” taking aim at Residente.

“One thing is to be an artist and another is to be famous, but Residente, you just came off as jealous,” Pacho starts off the nearly six-minute track. “You criticized reggaeton saying it was funny, but in order to have a hit you recorded ‘Bellacoso’ with Bad Bunny.”

It’s unclear if Residente and Pacho El Antifeka have had beef in the past, but toward the end of the song, he goes on to explain that he isn’t doing this for fame or money: “He just made me mad always criticizing everyone. No one asked me to do this. Not even J Balvin.”

Neither Balvin or Residente have commented on the diss track, which was released March 22.

On March 3, Bizarrap and Residente joined forces for a hard-hitting, 10-minute rap session — which is divided into three chapters — in which the “René” singer doesn’t hold back, bluntly taking aim at managers who take credit for songwriting and Balvin, among other topics.

The last and third chapter, titled “Capítulo Tres: El Caballero de los Espejos,” is specifically aimed at Balvin, whom he’s had beef with since November, when the Colombian artist took to Twitter to call for a boycott of the Latin Grammys in response to what he perceived as a lack of urban representation in the nominations.

Residente spits cringeworthy rhymes about the chart-topping artist, calling him a “coward” and “racist.” Raps Residente, “He’s so insecure that he has to be announcing on Instagram how much money he makes.”