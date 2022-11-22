×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Latin Artists React to Pablo Milanes’ Death: ‘You Will Live In Each of Us’

Read reactions from Ricardo Montaner, Alejandro Sanz, Lucero and more below.

Pablo Milanes
Pablo Milanes performs in concert during the Feria de Julio Music Festival on July 7, 2011 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/GI Getty Images

The Latin music industry is mourning the passing of Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who died at the age of 79 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer.

Explore

Explore

Pablo Milanes

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid,” said the official statement on his verified social media accounts. “We are deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times. May he rest in the love and peace that he has always transmitted. He will remain forever in our memory.”

Related

Anuel AA & Yailin

Anuel AA & Yailin La Mas Viral Are Expecting Their First Child: See the Gender Reveal Video

With a trajectory that spanned more than five decades, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer—who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement—recorded dozens of albums and hits like “Yolanda,” “Yo Me Quedo” (I’m Staying) and “Amo Esta Isla” (I Love This Island).

On social media, a wave of Latin artists reacted to Milanés’ passing.

“You will live in each of us forever,” Cuban artist Leoni Torres expressed. “Your music and legacy are a great teacher. I thank life for having met you and learning from you. Rest in peace.”

In the comments, Colombian act Diego Torres said: “What sad news! My condolences to his family and loved ones. Maestro Thank you for that legacy of beautiful songs and good music that will remain forever and thank you for inviting me to record on your latest album and for having had the honor of sharing music with you. RIP.”

Regional Mexican artist Alejandro Fernandez wrote, “Thank you for a lot of music and inspiration. May you reach peace and love.”

Below, see reactions from Ricardo Montaner, Alejandro Sanz and many more.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad