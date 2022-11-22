Latin Artists React to Pablo Milanes’ Death: ‘You Will Live In Each of Us’

The Latin music industry is mourning the passing of Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who died at the age of 79 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer.

“With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid,” said the official statement on his verified social media accounts. “We are deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times. May he rest in the love and peace that he has always transmitted. He will remain forever in our memory.”

With a trajectory that spanned more than five decades, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer—who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement—recorded dozens of albums and hits like “Yolanda,” “Yo Me Quedo” (I’m Staying) and “Amo Esta Isla” (I Love This Island).

On social media, a wave of Latin artists reacted to Milanés’ passing.

“You will live in each of us forever,” Cuban artist Leoni Torres expressed. “Your music and legacy are a great teacher. I thank life for having met you and learning from you. Rest in peace.”

In the comments, Colombian act Diego Torres said: “What sad news! My condolences to his family and loved ones. Maestro Thank you for that legacy of beautiful songs and good music that will remain forever and thank you for inviting me to record on your latest album and for having had the honor of sharing music with you. RIP.”

Regional Mexican artist Alejandro Fernandez wrote, “Thank you for a lot of music and inspiration. May you reach peace and love.”

Below, see reactions from Ricardo Montaner, Alejandro Sanz and many more.

Sintiendo la partida de un grande muy grande. QUERIDO PABLO, que el cielo te reciba cantando y con la alegría de tus canciones que quedan en la eternidad y en nuestros corazones. Luz para ti en este tu viaje. Descansa en paz Pablo Milanés. 💫 pic.twitter.com/CAoU2XQnJ1 — Lucero (@LuceroMexico) November 22, 2022

Querido Pablo, me da coraje que te hayas ido pero tanta felicidad que hayas estado.

Gracias por tu música#PabloMilanes — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) November 22, 2022