×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Pablo Milanes’ 5 Essential Tracks: Listen

The Cuban troubadour, who passed away on Nov. 22 at 79, was a master of romance for all stages of life.

Pablo Milanes
Pablo Milanes performs on stage at Teatro Circo Price on May 12, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Although often associated with Cuba’s politics and Cuba’s Nueva Trova, Pablo Milanés, who died on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Madrid, was first and foremost a romantic troubadour, as reflected by his greatest and most recognizable hit songs. Here are five.

Explore

Explore

Pablo Milanes

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

1. “Para Vivir (To Live)”: There’s no one like Milanés that can beautifully describe how love dies. “Para Vivir” is a song Milanés performed very slowly, as if to make sure listeners understood every word.

Related

BB News Pitch Perfect

'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Cast Talks Spin-Off Series, Marvel Inspiration, Filming in…

2. “Yolanda”: Perhaps Milanés’ biggest hit, this track is an homage to his second wife, Yolanda Bente, who is the mother of Milanés’ three daughters. The track appears on the late singer’s album, Yo Me Quedo, which was released in 1982.

3. “El Breve Espacio En que No Estás (The Brief Space Where You’re Not)”: A love song for that love that may never return. It boasts some of Milanés’ most beautiful lyrics.

4. “El Amor de mi Vida (The Love of My Life)”: This romantic song is from his 1998 album Vengo Naciendo, which won a Latin Grammy the following year for Best Pop Vocal album.

5. “De Que Callada Manera (In What Quiet Way)”: Milanés sang the work of Cuban poet Nicolás Guillén in the album Canta a Nioclás Guillén in 1982. The beautiful words, beginning with the opening line –“In what quiet way to you make your smiling way into me”– spoke to millions. Milanés recorded the original only with guitar, but performed it many times during his lifetime, including this poppy version alongside Spaniard Ana Belén in 1985.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad