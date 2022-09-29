×
Ozuna Kicks Off 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Lively ‘La Copa’ Performance

Ozuna is a finalist for top Latin albums artist of the year, male, at this year's ceremony.

Ozuna
Ozuna performs at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 held at Watsco Center on September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. Christopher Polk for Billboard

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards started off with a bang on Thursday night (Sept. 29), thanks to Ozuna, who delivered a colorful opening performance of his brand new single, “La Copa.”

Dressed in a pair of neon green cargo pants and a sleek varsity jacket, Ozuna delivered the track while making his way across the stage, which was completely transformed into the vibrant “Ozutochi Hotel,” with employees and guests alike dancing to the bright, celebratory jam as fireworks went off behind them.

Ozuna is a finalist for top Latin albums artist of the year, male, at this year’s ceremony. Ahead of the show, the star took part in Billboard Latin Music Week at the Faena Forum, where he performed at a special event.

It’s a busy year for the reggaeton hitmaker, who is in the midst of his his 38-stop world tour, which makes its way to the U.S. starting on Sept. 30. Ozuna dropped his fourth album, ENOC, in 2020 and the Anuel AA collab “Los Dioses” a year later. This year, he boasts his “Santo” duet with Christina Aguilera, and also dropped a trio of singles over the past few months, including “Deprimida,” “G-Wagon” and “Apretatio.”

If you missed the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on TV, you’ll still be able to stream the ceremony in full, on demand, via Peacock starting on Friday (Sept. 30). Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month for a full year, or $19.99 for the annual plan.

