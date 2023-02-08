×
Ozuna Ties J Balvin as Artist With Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Both artists surpass the previous titleholder Justin Bieber.

Ozuna
Ozuna Courtesy of Aura Music

Ozuna’s “Síguelo Bailando” music video has entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club, becoming the Puerto Rican’s 12th title as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator. 

With the new milestone, he now ties with fellow Latin superstar J Balvin as the artist with the most videos in the club. Last year, the Colombian act reclaimed his crown after his Black Eyed Peas-assisted “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video entered the club. He broke the tie he had with Justin Bieber, who currently has 11 titles with more than a billion views. 

The music video for “Síguelo Bailando ” — part of Ozuna’s album Odisea, which spent 46 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart — was published on Nov. 8, 2017, highlighting the fun vibe between Ozuna and his mascot, a teddy bear, in the middle of the buzzing streets of Tokyo.

Ozuna is No. 22 on YouTube’s Global Top Artists, according to the video platform. 

The video now joins his previous Billion Views Club clips, following the Natti Natasha-assisted “Criminal” (2.4B); DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” featuring Selena Gomez and Cardi B (2.4B); “Te Bote Remix” with Casper, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, and Bad Bunny (2.3B); “China” with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and J Balvin (1.9B); his Romeo Santos-assisted “El Farsante Remix” (1.7B); “Se Preparó” (1.6B); the Wisin-assisted “Escápate Conmigo” (1.5B); Chris Jedi’s “Ahora Dice” featuring J Balvin and Arcángel (1.3B); “Vaina Loca” with Manuel Turizo (1B); “Me Niego” with Reik and Wisin (1B); and “Adicto” with Anuel AA and Tainy (1B). 

