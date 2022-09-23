×
Here’s a First Look at Ozuna’s Upcoming Graphic Novel in Partnership With Sumerian Comics

What we know so far about the "action-packed" comics.

Ozuna
Ozuna Courtesy Photo

Ozuna is venturing into the comics world.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker is teaming up with Sumerian Comics to produce an “action-packed” graphic novel that has yet to be titled. “I love collaborating to take my creativity to new, interesting places,” Ozuna said in a statement. “I’m very excited to partner with the talented team at Sumerian and make something fresh, captivating, and fun for my fans and my culture.”

Details of the upcoming project are still under development but fans can expect an “action-thriller manga inspired by characters like James Bond and Xander ‘XXX’ Cage,” according to a press release. In the future, the plan is to “adapt the Ozuna graphic novel into a feature film or television series.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with such a unique, accomplished musical artist like Ozuna for this project,” added Ash Avildsen, CEO from Sumerian Comics & Games, which recently acquired graphic novel publisher and gaming company Behemoth Comics. “What he has accomplished with his music is nothing short of globally spectacular and now we will see the power of his story telling as we work alongside him to bring it to life. It’s definitely going to be meaningful and innovative work that denotes the beginning of a new frontier for Sumerian.”

The partnership with Ozuna — overseen by Foundation Media and Simran A. Singh (of Singh, Singh & Trauben, LLP) in collaboration with The Blueprint Group — will be the company’s first graphic novel project with a Latin artist.

First look at the artwork for the Ozuna-produced graphic novel:

Exclusive art for the upcoming Ozuna-produced novel. Sumerian Comics

