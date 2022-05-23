Ozuna Announces Dates for 2022 Global Tour

Ozuna is getting ready to take on the world. The reggaeton hitmaker announced the dates for his 38-stop tour on Monday (May 23), revealing that it will kick off on June 30 with a show in Seville, Spain, before moving on to a string of European dates in Milan, Paris, Rome, and Ibiza through July 31.

The outing will then shift to the U.S., launching on Sept. 30 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, then hitting Boston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento before winding down at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Dec. 9.

Tickets for most dates are available here (click here for New York and Midland, Texas shows) for the tour produced by Latin music promoter Elite Marketing Media, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday (May 25) at 10 a.m. local time; a Spotify Fans First pre-sale begins on Monday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit ozunaworldtour.com.

After canceling his planned 2020 Nibiru World tour due to the global pandemic, Ozuna has kept things moving, dropping his fourth album, ENOC, in 2020 and the Anuel AA collab “Los Dioses” a year later, then kicking off this year with his Christina Aguilera duet, “Santo.” He’s also dropped a trio of singles over the past few months, including “Deprimida,” “G-Wagon” and “Apretatio.”

See the dates for Ozuna’s 2022 world tour below.

June 30 — Seville, Spain

July 1 — Milan, Italy

July 2 — Paris, France

July 3 — Zürich, Switzerland

July 4 — Marbella, Spain

Jul 10 — Breda, The Netherlands

July 14 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jul 15 — Rimini, Italy

July 16 — A Coruña, Spain

July 21 — Rome, Italy

July 22 — Valencia, Spain

July 24 — Ibiza, Spain

July 26 — Marbella, Spain

July 31 — Ibiza, Spain

Sept. 30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 2 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Oct. 6 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 9 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 14 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Oct. 15 — Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 20 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Arena

Oct. 21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Oct. 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 23 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Oct. 27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena

Oct. 30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 5 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 10 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden

Nov. 12 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Nov. 17 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Nov. 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 23 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Nov. 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Dec. 9 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena