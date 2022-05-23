Ozuna Announces Dates for 2022 Global Tour

Ozuna is getting ready to take on the world. The reggaeton hitmaker announced the dates for his 38-stop tour on Monday (May 23), revealing that it will kick off on June 30 with a show in Seville, Spain, before moving on to a string of European dates in Milan, Paris, Rome, and Ibiza through July 31.
The outing will then shift to the U.S., launching on Sept. 30 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, then hitting Boston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento before winding down at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Dec. 9.
Tickets for most dates are available here (click here for New York and Midland, Texas shows) for the tour produced by Latin music promoter Elite Marketing Media, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday (May 25) at 10 a.m. local time; a Spotify Fans First pre-sale begins on Monday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit ozunaworldtour.com.
After canceling his planned 2020 Nibiru World tour due to the global pandemic, Ozuna has kept things moving, dropping his fourth album, ENOC, in 2020 and the Anuel AA collab “Los Dioses” a year later, then kicking off this year with his Christina Aguilera duet, “Santo.” He’s also dropped a trio of singles over the past few months, including “Deprimida,” “G-Wagon” and “Apretatio.”
See the dates for Ozuna’s 2022 world tour below.
June 30 — Seville, Spain
July 1 — Milan, Italy
July 2 — Paris, France
July 3 — Zürich, Switzerland
July 4 — Marbella, Spain
Jul 10 — Breda, The Netherlands
July 14 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jul 15 — Rimini, Italy
July 16 — A Coruña, Spain
July 21 — Rome, Italy
July 22 — Valencia, Spain
July 24 — Ibiza, Spain
July 26 — Marbella, Spain
July 31 — Ibiza, Spain
Sept. 30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct. 2 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Oct. 6 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 9 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 14 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Oct. 15 — Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
Oct. 16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Oct. 20 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Arena
Oct. 21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Oct. 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 23 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Oct. 27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
Oct. 30 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Nov. 5 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 10 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
Nov. 12 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Nov. 17 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Nov. 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 23 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Nov. 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec. 9 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena