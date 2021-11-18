Ozuna & Antony Santos Bring Bachata to the 2021 Latin Grammy Stage

After Ozuna took viewers underwater during his performance of “Del Mar” at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, the “Caramelo” singer quickly transformed into a smooth-singing bachatero alongside genre veteran Antony Santos, both stars giving a sensual performance of “Señor Juez.”

As dancers engaged in complex bachata choreography, the two crooners delivered a passionate rendition of the guilt-ridden single.

Earlier in his performance, Ozuna wore an iridescent jacket as he weaved between dancers performing a short portion of the Doja Cat and Sia assisted track. Ozuna is up for two Latin Grammys, including best reggaeton performance for “Caramelo” and best urban music album for Enoc.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, the 22nd annual Latin Grammys Awards includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.