Ovy on the Drums Says Making ‘Provenza’ With Karol G Is ‘Something I’ve Never Done In My Career’

Top producer Ovy on the Drums gets candid in a recent interview with Billboard, in which he shares how he became Karol G‘s go-to producer.

Their latest collaborative effort, “Provenza,” powered by an afro-house beat, currently sits at No. 4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated July 9), and is a testament to both Karol and Ovy’s commitment to think outside the box and experiment with other genres outside of reggaeton.

“It wasn’t too long from production to the release date. It went really really fast. I would categorize ‘Provenza’ as an afro-house, something like that. It’s something I’ve never done in my career,” he says about the song released in April.

“Provenza’s” chart-topping success comes on the heels of Ovy’s other smash hit he produced for Becky G, “MAMIII,” which features Karol. “Before sending it to Becky G, I showed it to Karol. I always show her all my songs — I love her opinion so I showed it to her first,” Ovy explains. “She loved it. And she thought it fit Becky perfectly. Then, when I was in the studio with Becky G, she asked when there would be a collab between both Gs. I figured ‘MAMIII’ would be the perfect opportunity.”

Ovy (born Daniel Echavarria Oviedo) also talks about the partnership he recently signed with Warner Music Latina, which aims to take his music career to “a higher level of expansion,” according to the label. The deal will focus on Ovy as a producer and artist. “Having an album as a producer has always been a dream. And now it’s a reality,” he says. “[Now] it’s going to be Ovy on the Drums as producer/artist. For example, Ovy on the Drums featuring Karol G. The focus is now on me as both.”

In his chat with Billboard, Ovy also talks about his humble beginnings, how his sound has evolved, and why it’s important for him to be from Medellín and carry his sound around the globe. Watch the interview above, and stick around until the very end for a game of rapid-fire questions with Ovy on the Drums.