Tania Domínguez, Michi Sanz, Cammie & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors will feature a small group of new or relatively unknown artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover. In honor of Women’s History Month, our newest “On The Radar Latin” list includes up-and-coming mujeres that you should be listening to.

Artist: Cammie

Country: Brazil

Why they should be on your radar: Brazilian pop/soul singer Cammie may have just released her first single with L.A.-based indie record label Super Pop, “Baby I Love You,” but the 22-year-old is far from being new to music and the entertainment business. A semifinalist of The Voice Brasil 2016, the bilingual artist (Portuguese/English) from Rio de Janeiro with a powerful voice began her career at the age of nine, appearing in various musicals and as a voice actress in the Portuguese versions of movies including Toy Story. In 2012 she made her singing debut in a jingle, and last year she released the seven-song EP Doce Como Bala, with romantic mixes of samba-tinged soul, and guests like R&B singer Anchietx and samba vocalist Ferrugem. Throughout the deliciously funky “I Love You”, which Cammie co-wrote with producer Guilherme França, you can hear her undeniable influences of ‘70-‘80s-era Brazilian soul/funk. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS.

Song for Your Playlist: “Baby I Love You”

Artist: Ela Taubert

Country: Colombia

Why they should be on your radar: Thanks to a video that Feid reacted to on TikTok — where she’s singing a piano-heavy ballad version of his “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahí“ — I discovered Taubert, a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Colombia. But far beyond a couple of covers on social media, Taubert holds a sweet potent vocal range that’s both melancholic and mesmerizing that can be heard in her own original music, such as her debut single “Salto de Fe” in 2019, as well as “¿Cómo es que tú?,” and “Crecer.” A well-rounded pop artist, Taubert has been taken under the wings of Latin Grammy-winning producer Julio Reyes Copello, and has already shared stages with renowned stars Diego Torres and Alejandro Sanz. Showcasing her vulnerability and maturity, amongst other qualities, Taubert sings about love, heartbreak and dreams. She forms part of the inaugural generation of Universal Music Latin’s Abbey Road Institute & Art House Academy. — JESSICA ROIZ

Song For Your Playlist: “Yo Primero”

Artist: La Favi

Country: The United States (Los Angeles via Bay Area)

Why they should be on your radar: On her latest bilingual EP, Para Ti, West Coast singer-songwriter La Favi brings her enigmatic allure to the dance floor. Yet it starts with her spellbinding serene croon against melancholy guitar arpeggios and dingy electronic beats. It’s a gripping contrast that straddles dreamy sad-girl lyricism, occasional flamenco melismas (“Wachu Did”) and glitchy reggaetón production. The five-track EP was produced by Ulises “El Licenciado” Lozano of Kinky fame, who has also been at the helm of helping cultivate the neoperreo (Ms Nina, Tomasa del Real) scene that’s been buzzing on SoundCloud and beyond. La Favi, whose of Spanish descent, is the newest signee to Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak En Fuego label, and she is beautifully repping the freaky urbano movement with ease, confidence, and a tinge of salacity for good measure. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Song For Your Playlist: “Para Ti” feat. YAWNS

Artist: Michi Sanz

Country: Venezuela

Why they should be on your radar: Three years ago, Michi Sanz (real name: Michelle Valentina Sanz Mateu) dropped her debut single “123,” backed by hip-op beats and accompanied by artists Splitmusic and Dakeator. Her dulcet, high vocals set the tone for her next musical projects, all of which are innovative and experimental in their own right. Based in Miami, Sanz has explored ’80s retro funk as heard in “VIBES,” reggaetón-pop as heard in “+58,” and most recently, punk rock in her new single “FKN indirectas.”

She has composed music for other artists, including popular Peruvian act Leslie Shaw, and just performed at her first SXSW in Austin, Texas. “My lyrics define real-life situations and moments that we have all gone through,” Sanz, who describes herself as “super pana” (cool in Venezuelan slang), notes on her Spotify profile. “They are stories that will lead me to sing to the world that we can dream, love, cry, and dance.” — J.R.

Song For Your Playlist: “FKN Indirectas”

Artist: Tania Domínguez

Country: Mexican-American

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Mexican Music with a twist. Tania Domínguez’s refreshing take on the legacy genre is head-turning. While most artists from her generation have taken on the sierreño or urban-infused route, Dominguez is placing all bets on an almost jazz-like alternative sound to stand out from the crowd. At least that’s the route the Rancho Humilde-signed artist — who previously served in the U.S. Army and spent her days in South Korea listening to music and discovering artists such as Ariel Camacho and Junior H — has taken for “Enamorarse Suavecito,” No Me Puedo Detener” and “No Puedo Olvidarte” with label mate Ivonne Galaz. The new tracks are a departure from the sad sierreño songs the 23-year-old singer-songwriter first released, which showcase her slick guitar skills and gristly vocals. — GRISELDA FLORES

Song For Your Playlist: “Enamorarse Suavecito”