On the Radar Latin: Sarah Silva, Cachas de Oro & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new, or relatively unknown, artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover.

Our fourth edition of “On the Radar Latin” includes emerging artists that we found either scrolling on TikTok or via another artist. See our recommendations below:

Artist: Cachas de Oro

Country: Mexico

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: For the most part, I have Spotify playing in the background while I work. Thanks to this habit of mine, I came across Cachas de Oro, a Mexican-American group based in Texas, helmed by Juan Ricardo Cermeño Hernandez on vocals and requinto, Joel Espinoza Lira on vocals and harmony, and Kristian Espinoza Lira on electric bass. What caught my attention is there ability to convert pop bangers such as Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” Natti Natasha’s “La Mejor Version de Mi,” and Fuego’s “Una Vaina Loca” into their distinct sad sierreño sound, where both Juan and Joel alternate as lead vocalists ever so often. Cachas de Oro first got on the radar after participating in Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento in 2019, and ultimately signed with Dallas-based indie record label Azteca Records. In addition to their eclectic covers, Cachas de Oro has a handful of original music including their latest singles “Si Tu Quieres” and “Arroz con Leche.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Song for your playlist: “Una Vaina Loca”

Artist: Sarah Silva

Country: Mexican-American

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: In her Twitter bio, Sarah Silva has a short bio of herself that reads: “Estevie 19 🙂 Making music that comes from my heart.” I’ll be honest and say I don’t know much about Sarah Silva but I came across her name in Eslabon Armado’s new history-making album, Nostalgia, where she’s featured in the song “Las Historias Se Acaban.” The Mexican-American singer-songwriter’s ethereal and tender vocals caught my attention. I’m sure I’m not the only one who went down a rabbit hole listening to the music she’s released so far which, according to the Internet, she’s been releasing since 2019 and ranges from cumbias to pop and banda. A hidden gem for sure. –– GRISELDA FLORES

Song for your playlist: “Canela”

Artist: Pehuenche (real name Rafael Mesa Zamudio; the artistic name derives from a South American indigenous group)

Country: Mexico

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: Pehuenche just released his debut set, Vida Ventura, on Nacional Records and was chosen as an LAMC Discovery Artist this year. The singer-songwriter from Veracruz, Mexico, boasts multi-range vocals that he uses on hard-to-pin-down pop, veering from the dreamily produced to acoustic fare supported by considerable guitar chops. His look further confounds. There’s something Freddy Mercury-esque in the moustache, but the look and feel of his videos is indie all the way. Regardless, the sound is beautiful an intriguing. While on paper Pehuenche may be a singer/songwriter who crafts his music on his guitar, sonically, this sound could evolve in many directions. Pehuenche will make his New York debut this coming July during LAMC. — LEILA COBO

Song For Your Playlist: “Agua Bendita”

Artist: Leo Rizzi

Country: Spain

Why should they be on your radar: I came across his music on Instagram and then I couldn’t stop digging for more. So I went on Spotify and realized I had saved in “My Favorites” list one of his songs, “Amapola Remix” with Danny Ocean, which came just after an unintentional message between the pair on Instagram. With that 70’s look and an exquisite mellow voice, he transmits calm and peace in every lyric he sings. It’s impossible to not get carried away with his music and unique style. — INGRID FAJARDO

Song For Your Playlist: “Amapolas”