On the Radar Latin: GALE, Yahritza Martinez & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new, or relatively unknown, artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover.

In honor of Women’s History Month, our second edition of “On the Radar Latin” list includes seven emerging female artists you should be listening to. See our recommendations below:

Artist: Andrekza

Country: Venezuela

Why should they be on your radar? Andrekza has that powerful sound and creativity that could go from afro beats to R&B, Latin pop, and beyond. She writes her own stories, designs her clothes, and is the creative director for all her videos. Above all, she’s using her voice to shine light on the economic difficulties of her home country. She’s also the first Latin artist signed by Steve Aoki’s, label record and will be releasing her new EP Cassette next month. — INGRID FAJARDO

Song for Your Playlist: “Sangre Poderosa”

Artist: Cyn Santana

Country: Born in New York with Salvadorian-Dominican roots

Why should they be on your radar? With her unapologetic and unfiltered lyrics, Cyn Santana stays true to herself and who she is; being sexy and sensual is not something you ever have to apologize for. Her new single “PQNMJ” is full of emblematic sounds in Latin urban fusions, and the lyrics are just another reminder of how being single is always better than being in a bad relationship. — I.F.

Song for Your Playlist: “PQNMJ”

Artist: Dianne de Jesús

Country: Puerto Rico

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Dianne De Jesús is using her music and faith to tackle themes of self-esteem, abuse, depression and addiction, with a special emphasis on inspiring women. But De Jesús’ brand of worship is equally based on the beauty of her voice and the impeccable musicianship of collaborators like producer/arranger Cucco Peña, who directed “Princesa,” accompanied by Puerto Rico’s Symphony Orchestra. Songs of worship are not an easy buy for those who aren’t devout, but De Jesús breaks the barrier with strong melodies, a strong voice and tasteful, contemporary visuals. This is a bright new voice in Christian music. — LEILA COBO

Song for Your Playlist: “Santo”

Artist: GALE

Country: Puerto Rico

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: A bonafide songwriter — who most recently co-wrote Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” — GALE is on her way to make a lane for herself as a singer. The Puerto Rican artist, with a bubbly personality (I met GALE at our WhatsApp Latin Mentorship dinner), has built a solid foundation as a formidable songwriter and her first single “Inmaduara” via Sony Music Latin on March 18, is a reflection of her witty writing chops. Delivering a new anthem for her generation, “Inmadura” is a refreshing and unapologetic pop tune about the process of getting over a breakup. — GRISELDA FLORES

Song for Your Playlist: “Inmadura”

Artist: Lauri Garcia

Country: Mexico

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Lauri Garcia has quite the following on TikTok, with over four million followers and a verified account; but I discovered her on Instagram when her song “Miel” was the first recommendation on the music sticker in stories. The 21-year-old newcomer, who was born in Guadalajara and resides in Los Angeles, officially launched her music career in the fall of 2021 with her debut track “Si Solo Supieras.” Her sophomore single, “Miel,” was her first of 2022. She built her community on social media thanks to her raw videos that showcase her vibrant and goofy personality but in her music, she pens relatable lyrics that connect with today’s youth. “Miel,” a honeyed tuned backed by Garcia’s sweet vocals and head-swaying ukulele chords, is proof of that. Garcia is signed to indie label GodKing Records, home to up-and-coming talent Aldo Trujillo and Polo Gonzalez. — JESSICA ROIZ

Song for Your Playlist: “Miel”

Artist: Le Coco Ramos

Country: Venezuela

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Most recently featured at BMI’s “Sonidos” showcase at SXSW, Le Coco Ramos is turning heads with her neo soul vibe fused with R&B, soul, pop, trap, and folk. Late last year, the Venezuelan-born singer-songwriter, who is now Miami based, signed a record deal with Warner Music Latina. I was drawn to her music with this stripped-down “Dueños” acoustic version because it allows her powerful vocal range that transmits so much emotion to shine and her slick guitar-playing skills. — G.F.

Song for Your Playlist: “Dueño”

Artist: Yahritza Martinez

Country: U.S. (Washington)

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: She’s here to revolutionize the corrido tumbao movement. Mark my words. Yahritza Martinez, a 15-year-old rising act from Yakima, Washington, has created a buzz on TikTok with her heartfelt covers, where she’s often accompanied by her older brothers on the bass and requintos. I stumbled across her project when she popped up on my For You Page with a behind-the-scenes video where she’s seen singing “trato de olvidarte esta noche, como deberia de hacer hacer tiempo” (I try to forget about you tonight, how I should’ve done a long time ago). The 15-second clip, first published on February 24, has resonated with users on the app, currently amassing over 115K video creations—without the single even out. It’s a combination of a very talented young lady with a mesmerizing high-pitched range and mature lyrics that hit the soul. She was immediately discovered by Legado 7 and signed to their indie label Lumbre Music. On March 25, following its viral demand on social media, Yahritza y Su Esencia (group name of her and her brothers) will release her debut single “Soy El Unico.” — J.R.

Song for Your Playlist: “Soy El Unico”