On The Radar Latin: Akim, Mabiland & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new, or relatively unknown artists, whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover.

In honor of Black History Month, our inaugural “On The Radar Latin” list includes five Afro-Latino rising stars you should be listening to. See our recommendations below:

Artist: Akim

Country: Panama

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: It was at an intimate listening session last year where I first discovered Akim’s music, and his potential to possibly become the next breakout artist deriving from Panama. Akim has been bubbling under for a couple of years now, but it was his collaborations with fellow Panamanians Eddy Lover, Sech, and Boza, that helped propel his career. In 2019, the artist born Eliazar Brown signed a record deal with Carbon Fiber Music (helmed by chart-topping artist Farruko and industry leader Franklin Martinez) and already boasts collaborations with artists like Dalex and Lyanno. Born in Colón Province, Akim has a certain swag and romanticism in his voice that’s best reflected in his reggae plena and R&B fusions. — JESSICA ROIZ

Song For Your Playlist: “Tusi”

Artist: La Tukiti

Country: The Dominican Republic

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: I discovered La Tukiti on El Alfa’s Instagram after he shared a clip of their collaboration “Chakie Chan” last year. It was her unique freestyle and fresh vocals that caught my attention, and why I believe she’s a standout act in the dembow genre. Her impressive rapping and street-friendly lyrics landed the up-and-coming young act a collaboration with the genre’s biggest exponent at only 11 years old. La Tukiti (real name: Kisairys Mateo Orozco) has yet to receive an award nomination or even enter the Billboard charts, but she’s already creating a buzz in the Dominican Republic and also on social media, where she’s racked up nearly 250,000 YouTube subscribers at time of publishing. — INGRID FAJARDO

Song For Your Playlist: “Tukiti Fuakiti,” La Tukiti featuring Belis Queen

Artist: Mabiland

Country: Colombia

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: Looking inward for inspiration, Mabiland is carving a lane for herself in the Spanish-language R&B realm. Born Mabely Largacha, the Colombian singer-songwriter, and rapper — whose styles range from R&B to neo-soul and hip-hop — is the type of artist that I feel should not only be heard but really listened to, as her poignant lyrics often touch on the fragility of life, unrequited love, and self-reflection. While her wide-ranging vocals are front and center in her music, she is at times joined by a full band, bringing in a saxophone or an electric guitar for a heightened emotional experience. — GRISELDA FLORES

Song For Your Playlist: “Ashé”

Artist: Los Wizzards

Country: U.S.A (Miami)

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: When I listen to the Miami-based group Los Wizzards, I immediately think of a 305 version of Bruno Mars. I first heard of them about seven months ago when they released their single “Spanglish Love,” a song full of flavors, including funk, pop, and reggae. A self-proclaimed “Miami Funk Machine,” this up-and-coming band, which was born at an open mic event, has a concept of cultural diversity that includes horns, bass, drums, cuatro, and catchy vocals. Their groovy rhythms and energetic aura are the perfect fit for your next party. — I.F.

Song For Your Playlist: “Love Me”

Artist: Dhito Flórez

Country: Colombia

Why They Should Be on Your Radar: Dhito Flórez (real name: Fernando Flórez) is a relatively new artist who’s still trying to grow his social media platforms, and who does not have an overwhelming number of monthly listeners on Spotify. A real diamond in the rough, the 25-year-old newcomer from Condoto, Chocó (hometown of the Latin Grammy-winning group Chocquibtown) kicked off 2022 launching his first-ever EP dubbed Roriyero, home to four tracks that spotlight what he’s bringing to the table. Inspired by artists such as Tiziano Ferro and Enrique Iglesias, Dhito is romantic and sultry in his lyrics. His unique sound is a fusion of Afrobeats, dancehall, alternative, R&B, and trap. In short, listening to Dhito will make you feel like you’re in the middle of summer, even if it’s winter. — J.R.

Song For Your Playlist: “Pa’ Mi”