On the Radar Latin: Marc Segui, Annasofia & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new, or relatively unknown, artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover.

Our third edition of “On the Radar Latin” includes emerging artists that we found either scrolling on TikTok or in a music conference. See our recommendations below:

Artist: Annasofia

Country: Colombia

Why they should be on your radar: A fresh pop voice with a touch of urban attitude, who comes off as tough and sweet and real. Annasofia writes her own material and it shows in her lyrics, which make you think you’re commiserating with your best friend. Signed to management with Juan Guillermo Ballesteros (who works with Mike Bahia and wife Greeicy), the 19-year-old also has a distinct look and visual vibe that feels contemporary and cool, eschewing sexualized, overproduced urban images for a chill, down-to-earth vibe that is nevertheless sexy. In other words, real girls can relate. — LEILA COBO

Song for your playlist: “Tus Ojos”

Artist: Del Mismo Racimo

Country: Puerto Rico

Why they should be on your radar: A dad and his two sons vibing over groovy melodies and psychedelic beats is the best way to describe the family trio Del Mismo Racimo. I saw the band’s name on this year’s list of performers at the Latin Alternative Music Conference and figured I’d check them out since I had never heard of them. Turns out, I’m a fan: Their super-chill music is like hippie meets hipster, thriving with a vintage ’70s sound that has a contemporary twist. — GRISELDA FLORES

Song for your playlist: “Grietas de Oro”

Artist: La Cassandra

Country: The Dominican Republic

Why they should be on your radar: I discovered La Cassandra while scrolling on TikTok, and though her aura immediately gave me Selena vibes, I learned that she’s a young artist staying faithful to her Caribbean roots through her art. The Dominican-American newcomer not only embraces feel-good, bilingual lyrics but also gives a refreshing twist to traditional merengue and bachata rhythms. Influenced by artists such as Sade, La Cassandra’s vocals are soft but soulful, and her music will transport anyone in 2022 to the 1990s, when Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz, Olga Tañon, Las Chicas del Can and other ladies were dominating the tropical genre. — JESSICA ROIZ

Song for your playlist: “Bailando”

Artist: Marc Seguí

Country: Spain

Why they should be on your radar: The first time I heard a song from Marc Segui, I was driving, and I couldn’t help but really enjoy every second of it. This 24-year-old Spanish singer is a true combination of fresh sounds, bright vocalizations, and unique creativity. His first album, Pinta y Colorea, reflects this fusion with his disco-tinged arrangements, soft guitars, and a touch of 80’s pop. As an artist, he also brings new concepts not only through his music but through his fashion and colorful aesthetic that bring his world to life. — INGRID FAJARDO

Song for your playlist: “Me Enamoré de una Fan”

Artist: Moffa

Country: Puerto Rico

Why they should be on your radar: Earlier this month, Karol G teased a new song called “Un Viaje.” To her fans’ surprise, it was a collaboration with three brand new artists: Jotaerre, Alejo, and Moffa (all promising talents in their own right). Hailing from Puerto Rico, Moffa forms part of the new wave of acts adding their own flow to Latin urban music. With the few tracks that he’s already released, Moffa’s vibe is funky and smooth, complemented by his sugary crisp vocals. His single “Todo Tiene Su Final” attests to that, giving us nostalgic ’90s hip-hop beats. — J.R.

Song for your playlist: “Todo Tiene Su Final”