On the Radar Latin: Conexion Divina, Hector Perez & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new or relatively unknown artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover.

Check out our recommendations this month:

Conexión Divina

Country: Mexican-American

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: A divine connection is truly what brought Liz, Ashlee and Sandra together. Now known as the collective Conexión Divina, the trio is making a splash as the first all-female sierreño act. Before even listening to their debut track, the story of how they created the trio is what really caught my attention. After all three were singing covers on their own and posting them on TikTok and YouTube, Sandra decided to DM Liz and Ashlee so they could form a group. Doesn’t get more Gen-Z than that. Now, signed to Sony Music Latin, Conexión Divina has unleashed their debut single, “Odio,” which really showcases their self-taught slick guitar skills and Liz’s, lead singer, deep and wide-ranging vocals. — GRISELDA FLORES

Song For Your Playlist: “Odio”

GodDessey

Country: Honduras

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: As a Nicaraguan-American, I’m always on the lookout for hidden gems deriving from Central America—and scrolling on TikTok, I just so happened to come across GodDessey. Born and raised in Roatán, she brings her island vibes and woke lyricism to every track, easily becoming relatable for empowered women, the LGBTQ+ community, and proud Catrachos. If her single “Holy Fire” is any indication, GodDessey delivers smooth yet potent vocals and sultry reggae-dancehall fusions. This year, she dropped her debut EP Ascension via Urban Records and is represented by OMG Talent Management. — JESSICA ROIZ

Song For Your Playlist: “Holy Fire”

Hector Perez

Country: Spain

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Discovering and connecting through music on social media has been a part of our daily lives. That’s precisely why I really enjoyed the first time I heard Perez’s music via an Instagram reel. The Zaragoza-based singer-songwriter brings a refreshing touch to pop music with his indie-alternative romantic fusions and dreamy vocals. His Spotify profile highlights that he started playing the piano at 7, and at 12, he was already writing his first songs. He recently released his new single “Florencia,” a cute story about unforgettable “summer love.” — INGRID FAJARDO

Song For Your Playlist: “Florencia”

La Carpintera

Country: Chile

Why They Should Be On Your Radar: I was introduced to this artist by her mother (a friend of my sister) a few years ago when she was only starting to post her own music on YouTube and Spotify. A singer-songwriter and pianist, La Carpintera (real name: Nicole Grunwald) fuses genres like rap, funk, and neo-soul in songs like the pandemic-inspired “Entre Paredes” and, most recently, in bilingual (Spanish/English) tunes like “Musically Tasty.” I’ve seen her talent grow and she is only starting. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Song For Your Playlist: “Entre Paredes”